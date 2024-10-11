Denver Broncos Rookie Quarterback Bo Nix Heating Up: 'Consistency Is Key'
Former Oregon Ducks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has had a rough start to their season. The team started off 0-2 and Nix threw for only 384 yards and had four interceptions with no touchdowns. Additionally, his only score through two games was a rushing touchdown in the season opener.
However, since the Broncos' Sept. 15 loss to Pittsburgh, Denver and Nix have really turned a corner, winning three straight heading into their AFC West matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Nix particularly has improved mightily during the Broncos' win streak, throwing for over 200 yards in two wins, and throwing for three touchdowns and most importantly, no interceptions.
Nix has led Denver to some impressive wins including a 26-7 win over Tampa Bay on Sept. 22, who was red hot at the time. The rookie quarterback threw for 216 yards and completed nearly 70 percent of his passes, as he completed 25 of 36 attempts. Nix also utilized what might be his most underrated weapon which would be his legs, scrambling for 47 yards and a touchdown on nine carries as he would pick up his first career win as an NFL player.
Denver would follow it up with a gritty road win as they traveled to New York and defeated the Jets in the pouring rain where Nix would pick up his first career touchdown pass as well as a win over Aaron Rodgers.
They would put it all together during their first AFC West division game of the season vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nix would throw for 206 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Broncos to a 34-18 win at home.
The development that Denver head coach Sean Payton has had with Nix over the course of five games has been something to watch. In a media availability session on Wednesday, Nix reiterated that staying consistent is what has been working for the young quarterback.
"Consistency is the key, you know. I've been able to make strides just in five weeks, but (I) gotta continue to find those areas of improvement each game. You're always going to want to look back and want a few back, and make some mistakes in games and wish you could do them different," said Nix.
Nix also said that he wants to keep the turnovers down, something he has been able to do recently after a turnover-filled start to the season.
"Being consistent I think is the main thing and continuing not to turn the ball over and putting your team in a good spot," said Nix.
Nix hand the Broncos will take on fellow Oregon Ducks former quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Astronomical Ticket Prices, Hotel Costs
MORE: Ohio State Coach Chip Kelly: 'I Didn't Build' Oregon Ducks Program
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Uniforms Release PHOTOS: 'Fly Era' Season Debut
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium
MORE: EXCLUSIVE Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Facing Former Coach Chip Kelly, Ohio State