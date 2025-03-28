Ducks Digest

NFL Mock Draft Projects Seven Oregon Ducks Selected In First Four Rounds

As NFL Draft speculations and projections continue on, a recent mock draft from NFL.com claims that seven Oregon Ducks, including offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. and defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, being drafted in the first four rounds.

Ally Osborne

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (TE08) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (TE08) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the Oregon Ducks pro day in the rear view mirror, and the NFL Scouting Combine long finished, all Duck fans can do is speculate as former Oregon players go through their final workouts and interviews. With so many mock drafts circling the internet before the NFL Draft kick-off on April 24, it may be hard to keep up.

In the latest NFL.com mock draft from analyst Chat Reuter, seven former Ducks are projected to have their names called over four rounds (including trades) with the second and third rounds seeing multiple former Oregon players going off the board.

Reuter predicted that no Ducks would be picked up in the first round.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive linenam Josh Conerly Jr. (76) during the game against the Wisc
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive linenam Josh Conerly Jr. (76) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

NFL.com's Chat Reuter's Oregon Duck Draft Predictions:

  • Round 2, Pick No. 33, Cleveland Browns: Josh Conerly Jr., Offensive Tackle
  • Round 2, Pick No. 34, New York Giants: Derrick Harmon, Defensive Lineman
  • Round 3, Pick No. 71, New Orleans Saints: Jordan Burch, Defensive Lineman
  • Round 3, Pick No. 82, Seattle Seahawks: Terrance Ferguson, Tight End
  • Round 3, Pick No. 91, Baltimore Ravens: Jeffrey Bassa, Linebacker
  • Round 3, Pick No. 94, Cleveland Browns: Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver
  • Round 4, Pick No. 116, Miami Dolphins: Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback

MORE: 5-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Addresses 'Amazing' Oregon Coaches

MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Three Top 10-Recruits In Class of 2026

MORE: Updated Big Ten Win Totals Reveal High Expectations For Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Penn State

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Manda
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Tez Johnson (WO24) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Based on Reuter's picks, there are a few irregularities compared to the typical speculation for Ducks in the NFL Draft. Harmon, who is predicted by ESPN's draft analyst Mel Kiper to go to the Steelers at the No. 21 overall pick in the draft, was bumped down by Reuter to a second round selection right behind Conerly Jr., who's draft stock has been steadily rising since his impressive showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.

Another intriguing addition to Reuter's draft predictions is Johnson coming off the board in the third round to the Cleveland Browns. Johnson, who ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine after clocking in as one of the lightest players at 5-9, 154 pounds, declined to run the 40-yard dash during Oregon's Pro Day.

Since then, despite some other impressive times for combine workouts and several good catches from Gabriel at pro day, media members projected Johnson's draft stock was on the decline to potentially undrafted free agency. Reuter thinks otherwise in his predictions.

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson catches a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsk
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson catches a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You can watch my tape and see no one can catch me," Johnson said at Oregon's Pro Day. "The 40 don't define you as a football player. It just shows that you can run a fast time."

With seven players predicted, Reuter's four-round mock draft bridges on the possibility of Oregon breaking their record of players drafted in a single year. The most drafted players in a single year Oregon saw was in 2024 with eight. Many analysts are predicting this years' class will smash that record.

"They did an unbelievable job," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of the 2025 draft class. "We're so grateful for the time that they gave us. It's fun when you talk about those guys, some of those guys had the decision, do they come back or not? What's the future look like? I think all of them, you know, appreciate the opportunity to come back, get better football, spend time with their teammates, and they've all performed really well."

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

Home/Football