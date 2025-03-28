NFL Mock Draft Projects Seven Oregon Ducks Selected In First Four Rounds
With the Oregon Ducks pro day in the rear view mirror, and the NFL Scouting Combine long finished, all Duck fans can do is speculate as former Oregon players go through their final workouts and interviews. With so many mock drafts circling the internet before the NFL Draft kick-off on April 24, it may be hard to keep up.
In the latest NFL.com mock draft from analyst Chat Reuter, seven former Ducks are projected to have their names called over four rounds (including trades) with the second and third rounds seeing multiple former Oregon players going off the board.
Reuter predicted that no Ducks would be picked up in the first round.
NFL.com's Chat Reuter's Oregon Duck Draft Predictions:
- Round 2, Pick No. 33, Cleveland Browns: Josh Conerly Jr., Offensive Tackle
- Round 2, Pick No. 34, New York Giants: Derrick Harmon, Defensive Lineman
- Round 3, Pick No. 71, New Orleans Saints: Jordan Burch, Defensive Lineman
- Round 3, Pick No. 82, Seattle Seahawks: Terrance Ferguson, Tight End
- Round 3, Pick No. 91, Baltimore Ravens: Jeffrey Bassa, Linebacker
- Round 3, Pick No. 94, Cleveland Browns: Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver
- Round 4, Pick No. 116, Miami Dolphins: Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback
MORE: 5-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Addresses 'Amazing' Oregon Coaches
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Three Top 10-Recruits In Class of 2026
MORE: Updated Big Ten Win Totals Reveal High Expectations For Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Penn State
Based on Reuter's picks, there are a few irregularities compared to the typical speculation for Ducks in the NFL Draft. Harmon, who is predicted by ESPN's draft analyst Mel Kiper to go to the Steelers at the No. 21 overall pick in the draft, was bumped down by Reuter to a second round selection right behind Conerly Jr., who's draft stock has been steadily rising since his impressive showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.
Another intriguing addition to Reuter's draft predictions is Johnson coming off the board in the third round to the Cleveland Browns. Johnson, who ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine after clocking in as one of the lightest players at 5-9, 154 pounds, declined to run the 40-yard dash during Oregon's Pro Day.
Since then, despite some other impressive times for combine workouts and several good catches from Gabriel at pro day, media members projected Johnson's draft stock was on the decline to potentially undrafted free agency. Reuter thinks otherwise in his predictions.
"You can watch my tape and see no one can catch me," Johnson said at Oregon's Pro Day. "The 40 don't define you as a football player. It just shows that you can run a fast time."
With seven players predicted, Reuter's four-round mock draft bridges on the possibility of Oregon breaking their record of players drafted in a single year. The most drafted players in a single year Oregon saw was in 2024 with eight. Many analysts are predicting this years' class will smash that record.
"They did an unbelievable job," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said of the 2025 draft class. "We're so grateful for the time that they gave us. It's fun when you talk about those guys, some of those guys had the decision, do they come back or not? What's the future look like? I think all of them, you know, appreciate the opportunity to come back, get better football, spend time with their teammates, and they've all performed really well."