Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Wears Vintage John Elway Jersey Before Raiders Game
Former Oregon Ducks and current Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix showed up to his game with the Las Vegas Raiders in style. The rookie quarterback arrived in a throwback John Elway jersey.
Nix and the Broncos will be wearing throwback uniforms against the Raiders. The uniforms themselves are an allusion to Denver's Orange Crush era from the 1970s and early 80s.
Elway won two Super Bowls with the Broncos, and he was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2004.
In the offseason, Elway revealed his thoughts on Nix as the potential future of the Broncos franchise.
Speaking to reporters, Elway said, "Obviously Bo is tremendously talented. He's played a lot of college football so he's ahead of the curve when it comes to that. . . . He's going to have his ups and downs as a young guy, which I had plenty of those, but he's got all of the talent and the will and the mind strength to be able to do it."
Former Broncos quarterback and NFL legend Peyton Manning also shared the confidence he has in Denver's rookie quarterback.
“Bo has really kind of answered his challenge and answered the bell," Manning said. "So happy for him, what a great opportunity. I know what that’s like, starting as a rookie in you first NFL game, but he’ll be ready, and I’m pulling hard for him.”
“He’ll be ready," Manning said. “As Sean said, he’s been a great student. The cerebral part of the game, he’s picked up. Look it’s a marathon, not a sprint as a rookie. But I’m a fan of playing right away. Getting the experience is only going to make him better.”
In addition to Nix, Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II was one of many Broncos who arrived to the game in retro attire.
