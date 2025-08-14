Ducks Digest

Denver Broncos' Troy Franklin Details How Quarterback Bo Nix Has Changed In NFL

Denver Broncos receiver Troy Franklin addressed how he's seen quarterback Bo Nix change since both starred for the Oregon Ducks. Franklin's strong NFL training camp is setting him up for an exciting second season with the Broncos and coach Sean Payton.

Bri Amaranthus

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (WO08) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (WO08) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
After making the NFL playoffs in their rookie seasons, can Nix and Franklin pair up to lead the Broncos to a deeper run with a more explosive offense in 2025?

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin (WO08) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Troy Franklin Details How Bo Nix Has Changed

Franklin has narrowed in on improving specific aspects of his game, like route running, heading into the 2025 NFL season. Nix is also hyper-focused on bettering himself to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump. Franklin talked with Denver ABC 7 about the biggest differences he's seen in Nix.

"His confidence on the field (is the biggest difference)," Franklin told ABC7. "It's just a consistency thing, you see him doing it every day and bringing the guys all together."

Nix certainly has flexed his leadership muscles this offseason, something Oregon Ducks fans are very accustomed to. After the 2025 NFL Draft, Nix contacted all of Denver's rookies and welcomed them to the team. By opening the line of communication and making sure his new teammates feel included, Nix is leading by example.

Jan 12, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (16) catches a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in an AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Franklin Break Out Season?

Ironically, Nix echoed a similar sentiment about Franklin's growth, who was his top-target at Oregon.

“I think he’s confident," Nix said. “For a guy like Troy Franklin, he’s not thinking as much anymore. He’s like me. When you go through the first year, you just get kind of drowned in install, and new technique, new fundamentals, new coaches telling you different things. It can be really hard, and it can be challenging. It’s not as easy as just going out there and getting open most of the time, which is what his natural gift is.”

Denver's wide receiver room includes Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele. On the latest depth chart, Franklin is currently projected to be a second-string receiver. Franklin's improvement in the slot could also flex his versatility and earn him more playing time.

Other changes for Franklin include adding five pounds and changing his jersey number from 16 to 11, the number he wore for the Ducks.

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) are interviewed after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Nix to Franklin Chemistry

Nix and Franklin played for the Oregon Ducks together for two seasons. The Broncos decided to draft a familiar target for Nix when they selected Franklin No. 102 overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2025 marks the fourth season that Nix and Franklin are teammates. In 2024, Franklin finished with 28 receptions as a rookie for two touchdowns but looks to grow his role in the offense in 2025 as his chemistry with Nix continues to flourish. A major highlight from Franklin last season came in the Broncos' Wildcard loss to the Buffalo Bills, in which scored his team's only touchdown on a deep throw from Nix.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“They have a good feel for each other," Denver offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said of the duo. "Experience with a receiver really helps as a quarterback, knowing where they’re going to be. That’s really paid off. As (Franklin’s) learned the offense, he’s able to play naturally and that’s what Bo’s used to.”

The Broncos regular season opener is vs. the Tennessee Titans at home on Sept. 7. Ducks fans will surely be tuning in to see how Nix and Franklin perform in their second NFL season.

