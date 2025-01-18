How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds
The NFL playoffs are underway, and the Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders as part of the Divisional Round on Saturday night. Former Oregon Ducks left tackle Penei Sewell has shined on Detroit's offensive line, earning two consecutive All-Pro nods. Can Sewell help lead the Lions to the franchise's first ever Super Bowl victory?
Standing in Detroit's way are the Washington Commanders, led by coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. In the Wild Card Round, the Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in a nail-biting contest.
Daniels threw for 268 passing yards and two touchdowns, eventually leading a drive that set up Washington kicker Zane Gonzalez for the game-winning field goal. The Commanders defense held Tampa Bay's offense in check and took advantage of miscues from Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense.
Will Washington be able to slow down Sewell and the Lions?
How to Watch:
The Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will kick off at 5 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast on national TV by FOX.
Betting Odds:
• Spread: Detroit -9.5
• Moneyline: Detroit -550, Washington +400
• Points total: 55.5
Preview:
The Detroit Lions are coming off a bye week after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. By beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Washington Commanders are the lowest seed remaining in the NFC, earning themselves a date with Detroit.
The Lions' offensive backfield suffered a blow when running back David Montgomery suffered a knee injury in Week 15 of the regular season. As a result, Detroit has relied on running back Jahmyr Gibbs to carry the load. However, Montgomery has been a full participant in Detroit's practices during the week and is expected to play on Saturday.
Led by quarterback Jared Goff and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, the Detroit offense has been one of the most dangerous units in the NFL with an average of 33.2 points scored per game. On the other side, Washington's offense averages 28.5 points per game.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he is the only rookie quarterback remaining in the playoffs after the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix lost to the Buffalo Bills.
Daniels has shown the ability to make plays with his arm, but his ability to scramble and pick up yards on the ground makes him a true dual-threat quarterback. Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin has emerged as Daniels' favorite target, while running backs Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. split carries with the rookie quarterback.
The Lions defense has been without defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson since Week 6, but the star defender is aiming for a return to the field should Detroit make the Super Bowl. However, the Lions must get passed the Commanders on Saturday night first.
Whoever wins between Detroit and Washington will face the winner of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, with a Super Bowl berth on the line.
