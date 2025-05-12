Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Reporter Viral Moment: 'I'm Taller Than Him'
Over the weekend, former Oregon Ducks' quarterback and current Cleveland Brown Dillon Gabriel found himself in a social media hurricane. However, the trending topic didn't surround anything the quarterback himself said.
During a media availability following the Browns' rookie mini-camp, Gabriel walked off the interview stage and past a reporter, who is then caught on video mouthing, "I'm taller than him," multiple times to several other attendees at the availability.
Gabriel is listed on the Browns' current roster at 5-11, and was listed during his single season with the Ducks at 6-0. Gabriel's height also varied at his two other collegiate stops, with UCF listing Gabriel at 6-0 and Oklahoma claiming the quarterback is 5-11.
For reference, the two shortest active quarterbacks in the NFL are Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young and Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray at 5'10. A majority of quarterbacks currently in the league sit at 6-1 and taller.
Gabriel has long been criticized for his height, especially during the NFL Draft process which resulted in the Hawaii native being selected No. 94 overall. When questioned about his height being an issue at the NFL Scouting Combine, the six year NCAA Football veteran pointed to his experience over his measurements.
"I've had the most experience ever, as you can imagine, starting in high school as a freshman all the way into my senior year on varsity, and then I've done the same thing in college. I'm a leader. I'm a winner. I've won at all three spots, and I've done it in big games," Gabriel said.
There has yet to be an apology or acknowledgement of the comments made by the filmed reporter or the publication they work for.
Safe to say, this is one of many awkward spots Gabriel has found himself in amidst a heated quarterback battle with fellow draftee and former Colorado Buffalo Shedeur Sanders, NFL veteran Joe Flacco, former Philadelphia Eagle Kenny Pickett, and controversial former starter Deshaun Watson (who is expected to miss the 2025 season with a double-ruptured Achilles tendon).
“The more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team," Gabriel said when asked about his competition in the quarterback room, specifically between himself and Sanders. "For me I think, we're in a room full of not just us, but Kenny, Joe and Deshaun [Watson], and for us, we know how important a healthy QB room is and a team we would to be a part of. And how do you create an environment every single day where everyone can be at their best?"
As the video continues to make the rounds online, many football fans have jumped to the defense of Gabriel and critiqued the journalists' behavior. Others have used the incident as another way to prop up their opinions surrounding the Browns' quarterback battle.
Interestingly enough, this is the second incident of a Cleveland Browns' media member mocking the height of a quarterback. In 2020, ESPN Cleveland suspended a reporter after they described then quarterback Baker Mayfield with a derogatory term during a hot microphone incident.