What Ohio State's Chip Kelly Said About Ryan Day After Beating Notre Dame, Winning National Title
The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 34-23, to become 2024-25 College Football Playoff National Champions and earn its sixth national title. It's Ohio State's first championship since defeating the Oregon Ducks in 2014.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day revealed the team could not have gotten to the championship game with first-year offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. The former Duck Kelly brought immense success to Oregon from 2007-2012 and is now celebrating a national championship with the Buckeyes.
Kelly, who also serves as the quarterbacks coach, reacted after the game with a huge hug for co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline.
"It's awesome. I'm so happy for these players," Kelly said in an interview with WBNS 10. "They stuck together, a bunch of those guys who came back for their last year, and their leadership was amazing through everything that this group went through. I'm just really just really happy for them - that they got a chance to say that they're champions, because I knew after being here very shortly that they are champions."
The former NFL head coach Kelly is on a three-year contract that will carry him through the 2026 season. He was named to the position by Day on Feb. 9. Day and Kelly have a long history. As a college football player, Day was coached by Kelly at New Hampshire. Day then coached with Kelly at New Hampshire (2002) and also for two years in the NFL (2015, Philadelphia Eagles; 2016,San Francisco 49ers.)
Kelly gave a ton of praise to his head coach and friend, Day, for overcoming a deflating loss to rival Michigan Wolverines and leading Ohio State through a treacherous College Football Playoff path. En route to becoming champions of college football's first 12-team playoff, the Buckeyes defeated the Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
"Really happy for (Coach Day) and how he led this team," Kelly continued. "He led the team right from the front, did an amazing job. You know, to lose the last game of the regular season like we did, but then to rally this group and then face the teams we faced - to go beat a Tennessee team that was a really good team, and then beat the No. 1 team in Oregon and then go beat Texas in Texas. Then you have a chance to play in this game (vs. Notre Dame) was awesome, but I'm just really happy for (Day)".
The feeling is mutual as Day credited Kelly's play calling for much of the teams success ahead of the championship game.
“Chip Kelly obviously is a mentor of mine and a friend and a colleague, and so I would never be where I’m at right now without Chip, and certainly the same thing is to be said for this season, as well,” Day said.
The win over Notre Dame was highlighted by excellent play from Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, who threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns. With the game on the line late in the fourth quarter, Howard connected with freshman phenom receiver Jeremiah Smith for a 56-yard gain that halted Notre Dame's comeback bid.
It may be tough for Oregon fans to see Kelly a champion with the Ducks' budding Big Ten conference rival. Oregon won't get another chance to play the Buckeyes during the 2025 Big Ten regular season but could face Kelly in the championship title game.
