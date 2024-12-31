Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel To Break NCAA Passing Record vs. Ohio State In Rose Bowl?
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is already the FBS all-time leader in career total touchdowns with 187. At 153 passing touchdowns, he's just three away from passing Houston Cougars quarterback Case Keenum's all-time record of 153 and will look to accomplish this feat during the College Football Playoff.
Gabriel will have the opportunity to break that record in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California against the Ohio State Buckeyes. On his way to being named Heisman Trophy finalist this season, Gabriel has thrown for 3,558 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 73.2 completion rate.
The last thing on Gabriel's mind is a personal record as he prepares to play the Ohio State Buckeyes for a second time this season. The first matchup at Autzen Stadium in Eugene ended in favor the Ducks, 32-31.
"Yeah, just playing each other once, I think once you have that environment together, then naturally there's proof of concept, I guess you could say, of being able to go back to it and look at to get better on. But I think there's pros and cons for both teams... It's two great teams that have a great season playing a championship or here in the playoffs. I think it's not far-fetched anymore to play a team twice, and it's just kind of the road that we were both put on."- Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Ohio State's defense has caused issues for opposing teams all season long, giving up the least amount of total yards in the country at 242.2 per game as well as the least amount of points per game at 11.4. It will look a bit different the second time around on this massive national stage for Gabriel.
"Yeah, they're extremely talented. Played this group before, and as time goes on, everyone involves and gets better. They've done that. You see that on tape. They continue to run around and play really well. Excited for the challenge and know that two great teams going at it is the fun about college football."- Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota has been an influential person for Gabriel with both growing up Hawai'i. He remembers watching the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner in the 2015 Rose Bowl victory over the Florida State Seminoles, 59-20.
"There's flashes and memories of watching him do what he did and now being able to go do it for myself, you appreciate that journey. I think now that I'm on the journey myself, I tend to look to him and his experiences and how he's been better from it, what he would change... His understanding of the role that he plays and the leader he was, the trailblazer he was and is for growing athletes. I appreciate that and don't take it lightly because he doesn't have to do it but he does it out of the kindness of his heart."- Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel
The rematch between the No. 1 Ducks and the No. 8 Buckeyes is the most anticipated as well as themost expensive quarterfinal matchup. The game is set to kick-off in Pasadena, California, on New Year's Day on Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT.
