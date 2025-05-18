Ducks Digest

Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, Terrance Ferguson Featured In NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Three former Oregon Ducks were featured in the NFLPA Rookie Premier class photo shoot; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson.

Cory Pappas

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

There were numerous Oregon Ducks featured in the NFL Players Association 2025 rookie premier class photo posted on their social media on Saturday. The three former Ducks that were in the photo were Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson. 

All of these players were key components to Oregon’s high powered offense during the 2024 season. 

Oregon Ducks Break Program Record With Draft Class

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at Cr
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks had a program record 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The drafted players were defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive end Jordan Burch, defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell, quarterback Dillon Gabriel running back Jordan James, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, and wide receiver Tez Johnson. 

These 10 Ducks being selected broke the program record of eight players being drafted from the draft the year prior. 

Dillon Gabriel Selected By Browns

Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Gabriel wrapped up a six-year collegiate career with three different schools; UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon. 

In his one and only season with Oregon, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Gabriel was a 2024 Heisman trophy finalist and finished third in voting behind Heisman winner Travis Hunter and runner-up Ashton Jeanty. 

Gabriel now joins a Browns quarterback room with fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders was selected in the fifth round of last month’s draft. 

MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Trade Plans For Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders

MORE: Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Recruit Richard Wesley: Next Kayvon Thibodeaux?

MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Welcomes Every Rookie With Clear Message

Terrance Ferguson Taken In Second Round By Rams

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (TE08) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Com
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (TE08) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Terrance Ferguson was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams. Ferguson played all four of his collegiate seasons with Oregon. He had a career best year in 2024 with 43 receptions for 591 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

He will now be catching passes from veteran and Super Bowl winning quarterback Matthew Stafford in Sean McVay's offense.

Tez Johnson Late Round Sleeper?

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson catches a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsk
Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson catches a pass during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tez Johnson transferred to Oregon prior to the 2023 season. In his two years with the Ducks, he had 169 receptions 2,080 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. Johnson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Johnson will be joining another former Oregon Duck on the offensive side of the ball with running back Bucky Irving. Irving and Johnson were together on Oregon's 2023 team. Bucky was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and was the best rookie running back in the league last season.

The Buccaneers were one of the most high scoring offenses in the NFL last year. They averaged 29.5 points per game which ranked fourth in the NFL. It will be interesting to see how their offense meshes together next year with a new offensive coordinator.

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football