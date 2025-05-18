Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, Terrance Ferguson Featured In NFLPA Rookie Premiere
There were numerous Oregon Ducks featured in the NFL Players Association 2025 rookie premier class photo posted on their social media on Saturday. The three former Ducks that were in the photo were Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson.
All of these players were key components to Oregon’s high powered offense during the 2024 season.
Oregon Ducks Break Program Record With Draft Class
The Oregon Ducks had a program record 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The drafted players were defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., tight end Terrance Ferguson, defensive end Jordan Burch, defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell, quarterback Dillon Gabriel running back Jordan James, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius, and wide receiver Tez Johnson.
These 10 Ducks being selected broke the program record of eight players being drafted from the draft the year prior.
Dillon Gabriel Selected By Browns
Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Gabriel wrapped up a six-year collegiate career with three different schools; UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
In his one and only season with Oregon, Gabriel threw for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Gabriel was a 2024 Heisman trophy finalist and finished third in voting behind Heisman winner Travis Hunter and runner-up Ashton Jeanty.
Gabriel now joins a Browns quarterback room with fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders was selected in the fifth round of last month’s draft.
Terrance Ferguson Taken In Second Round By Rams
Terrance Ferguson was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams. Ferguson played all four of his collegiate seasons with Oregon. He had a career best year in 2024 with 43 receptions for 591 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.
He will now be catching passes from veteran and Super Bowl winning quarterback Matthew Stafford in Sean McVay's offense.
Tez Johnson Late Round Sleeper?
Tez Johnson transferred to Oregon prior to the 2023 season. In his two years with the Ducks, he had 169 receptions 2,080 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. Johnson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Johnson will be joining another former Oregon Duck on the offensive side of the ball with running back Bucky Irving. Irving and Johnson were together on Oregon's 2023 team. Bucky was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and was the best rookie running back in the league last season.
The Buccaneers were one of the most high scoring offenses in the NFL last year. They averaged 29.5 points per game which ranked fourth in the NFL. It will be interesting to see how their offense meshes together next year with a new offensive coordinator.