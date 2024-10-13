Evan Stewart Raves About Oregon Fans After Career Game In Ducks' Win Over Ohio State
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes at home in Autzen Stadium, 32-31, in front of a record crowd of 60,129. The atmosphere was electric as the time expired, and fans rushed the field to celebrate the historic win. Oregon entered the game a 3.5-point underdog to the then-ranked No. 2 Buckeyes; however, they emerged victorious Saturday night. A huge piece of Oregon's success was none other than Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart.
“This was up there for surely; it’s a one-of-a-kind environment. They brought it for sure,” said Stewart of the environment, fans and noise in Autzen Stadium.
Stewart, the junior wide receiver, was resilient against Ohio State's No. 1 ranked defense. Stewart caught a season-best seven passes for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning raved about Stewart's patience this season as he waited for this breakout game.
“I'm proud of them and I'm maybe more proud that up until this moment, there's been moments where Evan's been able to break out and there's been moments where maybe the ball didn't get to him or it didn't fall his way, and you never once hear him say anything about that," Lanning said,. You know, he knew when his opportunity came, he'd get an opportunity to take advantage of it, and he took advantage of his opportunities tonight. He was a weapon out there for us, and really proud of that performance.”
Stewart had to take on a larger responsibility Saturday night as another intricate piece of Oregon's offense was ejected.
Former Alabama and current Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected earlier in the game for spitting on Ohio State defensive back Davison Igbinosun, giving Stewart the opportunity to take on a bigger role in Oregon’s offense.
“We got a big saying that we’re all connected and everybody just waits for their turn; everybody does their job and things will pan out. So that’s all I was doing, just doing my job on the team, and you know tonight was just the night,” Stewart said after the win.
Stewart found early success against the Buckeyes' press coverage. At the half, Stewart had 5 catches for 124 yards and one touchdown, and that was just the beginning. Stewart went on to finish the night with 149 receiving yards on seven catches, including a 69-yard catch. Prior to facing the Ducks, Ohio State's defense had not allowed a 30-yard or greater pass.
“Honestly, they always told us this week that they hadn't really seen anybody like us, and you know when you look at the film from their past game, that’s the truth,” said Stewart after the win. “So we just went into this game knowing we are who we are, and they ain’t seen us yet, so we’re going to give them a show.”
Another athlete who stepped up for Oregon in Holden's absence was Justius Lowe, a sophomore wide receiver who caught a crucial pass for nine yards during the game.
“We love Justius; we already knew [Justius] was gonna step up when his number was called, but we definitely felt some type of way when [Holden] went down for sure,” said Stewart. “[Lowe] is definitely the smartest receiver in our room by far.”
Transferring into a new program is challenging for a lot of athletes. This experience was no different for Stewart when he joined Oregon’s team as he dealt with how to balance being a contributor without disrespecting his teammates.
“Before the season, I was really just trying to play my role,” explained Stewart. “So, I was really just going into the season like, yeah, as you said, we got receiver one, and I respect him. I didn't want to come in and step on any toes, but I did want to come in and contribute. So when I have nights like this, it makes me feel good because I know that they're probably happy that I could contribute the way I can.”
This win not only showcased the talent and determination of the Oregon Ducks but also highlighted the resilience of their players, like Evan Stewart, who rose to the occasion. As the season continues, the Ducks will look to build on this momentum, proving that they are a force to be reckoned with in not only the Big ten Conference but in all of college football.
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State: Deafening Autzen Stadium Breaks Attendance Record
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes Live Score Updates
MORE: ESPN College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Names Oregon Ducks' Campus His 'Favorite'
MORE: Oregon Duck Mascot, Actress Sydney Sweeney: What Is Going On Via Instagram?
MORE: Ohio State Coach Chip Kelly: 'I Didn't Build' Oregon Ducks Program
MORE: Oregon Ducks Traeshon Holden Ejected, Spits in Ohio State Defender's Face: WATCH