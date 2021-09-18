GameDay Central: No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook
From honored Ducks to bright uniforms, we have it all covered at Ducks Digest. Here’s everything to know to prepare for a Week 3 showdown in Eugene.
*Stay updated with all the action in our live updates story posted later today*
How to watch, get live updates for No. 4 Oregon vs. Stony Brook
All the info you need to follow today's game on TV, streaming, or listening on the radio.
Keys to the Game
Once again, we covered the keys to the game on both sides of the ball. To see what Oregon has to do to make their matchup against Stony Brook a runaway victory, take a look at our stories.
Oregon Players to Watch
These are the players to keep an eye on for the Ducks as they play their last non-conference game.
Stony Brook Players to Watch
The Ducks welcome an FCS opponent to Autzen on Saturday. Our Dylan Reubenking gets you up to speed on the top players to watch on the Seawolves.
Yellow Thunder
The Ducks have released their third uniform combination of the season with their new yellow look. Spoiler alert: there’s a lot of yellow.
Week 3 Roundtable Predictions
Once again we made our weekly predictions for Oregon. We explained why we think the game will play out the way it does, as well as a final score prediction.
Awards and Honors
There were a ton of Ducks that were honored after their impressive performance against Ohio State. We covered which Ducks were given Pac-12 honors, and which awards they received.
Offensive Line Dominance
This week, we did a deep dive on the offensive line play against the Buckeyes. We broke down some of the plays that display how dominant the Ducks' line was against Ohio State.
Pac-12 Week 3 Power Rankings
Once again, Ducks Digest’s Max Torres sat down with other Pac-12 publishers and released the latest power rankings for Week 3. To see where Oregon ended up as well as the rest of the Pac-12, check out the list.
Week 3 Organizational Chart
In a game where some of the backups may get some reps, it’ll be important to know not just the starters, but the people also in position to get some snaps. This week, we can show you how the Ducks will come out against Stony Brook.
Duck Interviews
Oregon had a lot of fantastic performances last weekend. We were able to talk to some of them about their performances, how the team was able to come away with last weekend's historic win, and what they'll need to do to keep the momentum going.
Verdell Bouncing Back With a Vengeance in 2021
DJ Johnson's Versatility on Full Display in Win Over Ohio State
Dawson Jaramillo Taking Pride in Representing Oregon High School football
Matavao One of Numerous Freshmen Stepping up on Big Stage
