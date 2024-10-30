Oregon Ducks' Noah Whittington Talks About Viral Touchdown Against Illinois
EUGENE – Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington had a breakout game Saturday, Oct. 26, against Illinois. The Ducks, ranked No. 1 in the nation, took on the then-No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini in a top-20 matchup at Autzen Stadium. Despite Illinois’ history of upsetting top teams on the road, the Ducks were unstoppable, especially on the ground.
The Ducks tallied 229 rushing yards, holding Illinois to just 132. Whittington contributed 56 of Oregon’s rushing yards on seven attempts and delivered the play of the game, scoring on an 18-yard rush in the second quarter. At the end of the run, Whittington faced one final defender on the goal line. Instead of spinning past him, Whittington powered straight through.
“I saw a gigantic hole that our offensive line and tight end created, and I just hit it full speed,” Whittington said Tuesday after practice. “I feel like that’s a play he’ll remember for the rest of his life. I was excited, but I was more so mentally trying to calm myself down because the game wasn’t over. You know, there were more plays to be made.”
In previous seasons, Whittington typically ran to the edge with speed rather than charging directly through defenders. This season, however, Whittington has embraced the physicality of the Big Ten conference. He credits this shift to his offseason development and the intensity of practices.
“Hard work all season, you know, putting on weight and just playing physical. I feel like that’s how we practice, so it’s kind of translating to the game,” said Whittington.
Sophomore receiver Justius Lowe also had a standout game Saturday. Lowe has consistently proven himself and earned more playing time since filling in for Traeshon Holden during the Ohio State game.
“He’s a great guy to be around on and off the field. He’s got a great personality,” Whittington said of Lowe.
Not only Lowe and Whittington but the entire team appears to be improving as the season progresses, evident in Oregon’s winning record.
“People are finding their confidence mid-season. You know, we’re winning, so I feel like everyone expects to go out there, do their job, and do it well because that’s what’s expected of them,” Whittington said.
Now, Whittington and the Ducks are preparing for another challenge as they head to Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on the Wolverines.
“I think they play very physical up front. Their interior D-linemen are serious competitors. But I feel like we’ve got guys on the O-line, so it should be a great matchup,” explained Whittington.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has emphasized that the team is driven by intrinsic motivation rather than external factors like media or rankings. So, what drives this Oregon team?
“Trying to play a complete football game and be the best versions of ourselves,” said Whittington. “I feel like we go out there every Saturday, and we’re not really playing the opponent; we’re playing ourselves. Trying to beat Oregon is what actually motivates us.”
