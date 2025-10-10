Indiana's Fernando Mendoza's Fundraiser in the Spotlight With Oregon Game
The Oregon Ducks are hosting the Indiana Hoosiers this weekend at Autzen Stadium in a top 10 matchup. ESPN’s College GameDay will be hosting their show from Eugene for this game between No. 3 Oregon and No. 7 Indiana.
Each team has a Heisman trophy hopeful at quarterback with Dante Moore for the Ducks and Fernando Mendoza for Indiana. The Big Ten Network released a video in lead up to this game, going behind the scenes into the life of Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
Fernando Mendoza, Brother Helping Raise Money For Multiple Sclerosis
Mendoza’s mother is currently battling multiple sclerosis. Fernando and his brother, Indiana bakcup quarterback Alberto Mendoza, partnered with the Buffalouie’s, a Bloomington restaurant. They have a burger on the menu with all of the proceeds going to a multiple sclerosis foundation to help raise awareness and find a cure.
The burger is called the “Mendoza Bros. Burger.” During the video, the Mendoza’s talked about how much their mother means to them and how she keeps them going everyday.
“She is my positivity. She’s my light. She’s essentially my everything,” Fernando Mendoza said. “She battles every single day and I still see the smile on her face.”
“She inspires me and my brother everyday,” Alberto Mendoza said. “When I wake up and I’m like ‘Oh, I don’t know if I want to do that. I’m kind of feeling down today.’ I just look at my mother. If she can fight through that, I can fight through anything.”
Fernando Mendoza is currently in his first season with the Hoosiers after playing for the California Golden Bears from 2022 through 2024. He has thrown for 1,208 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just one interception during Indiana’s 5-0 start.
Mendoza currently has the sixth best odds to the win the Heisman trophy at +1400 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Game Between Two Heisman Hopeful Quarterbacks
The quarterback on the other side of the field against Mendoza will be Dante Moore. Moore has began to gain recognition as one of the best quarterbacks in the country after his impressive performance on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions in Oregon’s last appearance.
In Oregon’s 5-0 start, Moore has thrown for 1,210 yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception. Moore is the Heisman trophy favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook with odds of +550.
The quarterback of the winning team in the Ducks vs. Hooisers matchup could dramatically boost their Heisman chances as the second half of the season get underway.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11 at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS. The Ducks have played all three of their prior home games this season at 1 p.m. PT or earlier so a primetime game will have to wait for another time.
