Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Defends Quentin Johnston After Loss To Baltimore
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium to improve 8-4. The Chargers, who were riding a four-game win streak, fell to 7-4. Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert went 21/36 passing with 218 yards and one rushing touchdown. The stat line isn’t the most impressive, but it doesn’t do Herbert’s performance justice.
The third battle between the Harbaugh brothers couldn’t have had a better stage. One brother coaches Pro-Bowler Justin Herbert, and the other coaches two-time National Football League Most Valuable Player Lamar Jackson. Both teams are firmly in the AFC playoff picture, as well as their respective division races. The cherry on top? A Monday Night Football primetime audience with the world watching.
This is the stage you dream of playing on. Both quarterbacks entered the evening with MVP cases based on their body of work this season, and neither quarterback was disappointing tonight. Herbert came out of the game on fire, leading a first-quarter touchdown drive that finished with a rare touchdown run for Herbert.
The Chargers jumped out to a 10-0 first-half lead, then Jackson and the Ravens responded with 14 unanswered points to reclaim the lead. Herbert responded with a two-minute drive to get the Chargers into a field goal range, and kicker Cameron Dicker booted the ball through the uprights to send the Chargers into halftime, only down one point at 14-13.
After Jackson led the Ravens down for a field goal drive, Herbert once again responded to lead the Chargers down for a field goal of their own. Herbert’s poise and pocket presence shined through all night. The Chargers offensive line group held up fairly well, but when the Ravens were able to get to Herbert, he made them miss more times than not and showed off his ridiculous arm talent of outside-the-numbers throws.
After a critical third-down drop from wide receiver Quentin Johnston, the game got out of reach as the Ravens reeled off two touchdown drives to take a 30-16 lead with 7 minutes remaining. Herbert’s effort to close the gap was valiant but not enough to overcome the deficit, as the time of possession battle heavily favored the Ravens in the second half.
""I think that's the tough part about the NFL," Herbert said after the loss. "He's a playmaker. He's done an incredible job all year. You never want to see that. Just like when I throw an interception or when I miss a throw, he's gonna come up to me and tell me, 'hey, it's the next play'. And that's the way it is. Everyone in that locker room is professionals."
As the story for most of Herbert’s career, he played a good football game. He was efficient, tough, accurate, and protected the football. In the end, it wasn’t nearly enough. The Chargers' lack of talent at the skill positions showed again against a playoff-caliber contender. The run game wasn’t good enough; the offensive line broke down late, and the drops and poor tracking from the receivers were deflating.
Justin Herbert wasn’t perfect tonight, and he can improve by speeding his clock up at times, but once again, his team failed him. The Chargers being 7-4 and still firmly in the playoff hunt is a testament to Herbert and their defense, but even the defense couldn’t help him enough tonight.
