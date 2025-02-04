What Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Said About 'Competitor' Denver Broncos' Bo Nix

Mahomes likes what he sees in Broncos QB Bo Nix 👀



🗣️ “He’s a competitor … It’s not always about the throwing mechanics, the legs, you can run, can you compete? Can you go out there and find ways to win? I saw that from him all season long.”#KOASuperWeek | @ChevronColorado pic.twitter.com/aCXiTkbJ9e