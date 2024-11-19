Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land 5-Star Tight End Kendre Harrison Commitment Over Penn State, Miami
Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison revealed that he will be announcing his college commitment on Nov. 30, and the Oregon Ducks are one of the elite recruit's finalists. Most recently, On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted that Harrison will commit to the Ducks at the end of November.
A member of the 2026 recruiting class, Harrison is the No. 1 tight end prospect in the country and the No. 9 overall recruit regardless of position, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. In addition to Oregon, Harrison's final six schools are Florida State, North Carolina, Miami, Penn State, and Tennessee.
Harrison is an elite athlete who plans on playing basketball at the school of his choice. Oregon's basketball coach Dana Altman would surely welcome the 6-6, 243-pound tight end to his roster.
Harrison has visited Eugene and Oregon's campus multiple times, including a trip for the Ducks' matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Oct. 12. After his visit to Autzen Stadium, Harrison revealed his impression of Oregon to On3's Chad Simmons.
“The atmosphere was insane at the Ohio State game," Harrison told Simmons. "The fans, the play of the tight ends and the coaching of the team were some of the highlights. . . . It was a huge win. Oregon is a great program and they are on the rise.”
Under coach Dan Lanning, the Ducks have found success on the recruiting trail. Should Harrison commit to Oregon, he would join offensive tackle Kodi Greene as the second five-star prospect in the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class. The early signing period for 2025 recruits begins on Dec. 4, but prospects like Harrison and Greene have to wait another year.
Lanning and company are off to a hot start in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and the Ducks' current class of commits is ranked No. 2 in the country by 247Sports, behind only the Texas A&M Aggies.
Harrison will announce his commitment on Nov. 30, the same day that Oregon hosts the Washington Huskies in Autzen for the final regular season game of 2024. As Harrison reveals his college choice, the Ducks will look to improve to 12-0 over the Huskies.
