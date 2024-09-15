Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Throws 2 Interceptions in Week 2 Loss
The Denver Broncos hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second week of the NFL season, and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix threw two interceptions for the second game in a row.
The Steelers won 13-6. The Broncos offense did not score a touchdown but settled for two field goals instead. Nix finished the game with a quarterback rating of 55.2. Nix improved from week one, finishing with a rating of 47.5 against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Steelers led the Broncos 10-0 the end of the first half. Nix entered halftime completing seven of 11 passes while getting sacked twice. On its last drive of the second quarter, the Broncos offense turned the ball over on downs after a Nix incompletion.
Nix and the Broncos barely possessed the ball in the first quarter, but Nix completed all five of his pass attempts for 27 yards. Similar to his NFL debut, Nix has shown the ability to spread the ball out to the different playmakers on his team.
The Broncos rookie quarterback left a lot to be desired in his week one performance against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 138 yards and two interceptions. Nix completed 26 of 42 passes, but his average distance per passing attempt was only 3.3 yards.
While Nix has yet to pick up a win in the NFL, he rushed for a touchdown in the 26-20 loss to the Seahawks.
Before Nix’s first game, legendary quarterback Peyton Manning shared the confidence he has in the Broncos rookie.
“The players voted Bo Nix a captain, which I think just tells you a lot,” said Manning on the Pat McAfee show. “It’s just a level of maturity there that you don’t see in most rookies. He’ll have rookie struggles because the game is that hard, but Sean Payton is smart enough to know you got to help with a good run game, got to get the ball out of his hands.”
In addition to Manning, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton could not contain his excitement over the franchise’s new quarterback. Nonetheless, Payton did not name Nix the official starter until deep into the preseason.
Before naming a starting quarterback, Payton revealed his thoughts on Nix’s play in the preseason.
“He’s playing well. Now there are a few things in the game that we’ve got to clean up, and I’m encouraged with how he’s playing,” said Payton.
Nix and the Broncos will travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers in week three on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. MT.. The Buccaneers are 2-0 after defeating the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders.
