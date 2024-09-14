Oregon Ducks Dominate Oregon State: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Reacts
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks went into Reser Stadium and defeated their arch-rival Oregon State Beavers by the score of 49-14. Coach Dan Lanning moves to 18-0 in his career against unranked teams. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the new-look offensive line had a "silence the critics" game. Gabriel completed his first 15 passes of the game and was not sacked once.
His internal clock was sped up this game and he looked far more decisive in his decision-making. The wealth was spread out to a bevy of targets as the balance was exactly what the Ducks needed. Gabriel finished the day 20/24 with 291 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also added 64 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.
On defense, the running game was money for the Beavers. The Ducks gave up over 100 yards in the first half. In the second half, they tightened the screws a bit and finished with 131 rushing yards allowed, but that’s back-to-back weeks where opposing teams were able to impose their will at times in that facet.
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks are still on their way to becoming the team they hope to be, but this by far was their best showing in that development. Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel cited their mentality as the explanation for the shift. Being "committed to the process" was the message from Gabriel in the on-field interview post-game.
“We wanted to be the more physical team and we were able to prove that in the second half… Want to put together a full game here soon… Proud of those guys handling adversity and focusing on the next play.” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning on Fox radio.
Big-Time Boettcher:
Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who doubles as a key player for the Ducks’ baseball team, has worked his way into a prominent role within the Ducks’ defense. Boettcher got off to an amazing start with two pass breakups on the first drive of the game.
He then finished the first half with seven total tackles, including a tackle on kickoff coverage. Having one of your best players also be a leader who understands the importance of special is a gift. Boettcher’s not the biggest, strongest, or fastest player on the field.
So, how does he make such an impact? The two places he excels are play recognition and effort. When you’re able to process quickly and not be paralyzed by analyzing, you can play freely. When you’re playing freely and willing to go the extra mile with effort and hustle, you get a player like Boettcher.
T-Ferg Time:
Terrance Ferguson is a player that we all were expecting to have a major impact for the Ducks’ offense this season. The senior tight end is one of the most talented players and productive players in the country. He’s closing in on several Oregon all-time receiving records by a tight end including: receptions, yards, and touchdowns.
At 6’5 255 pounds, he has the frame to be a high-draft pick if he can test well to match his historic production. After a quiet first two games of the season, Ferguson got off to a blazing start.
In the first half alone he was able to haul in three catches including a twenty-yard reception to get deep into Beavers territory. The FOX broadcast booth even threw in a comparison to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. His blocking in the second half was superb and showcased his selflessness.
Run Game Romp:
The Ducks offense had its best first half of the season in the first half and a huge part of that success was the emphasis to feed Ferguson. The targets he receives not only open up the field and make the defense account for an extra body in the passing game but soften up the box for the run game as well. That showed massively in the second half.
The Ducks run game has been under scrutiny coming into the game. After performances of 2.9 and 3.0 yards per game in the first two contests, the Ducks offensive line was challenged by Coach A’lique Terry. The Ducks front answered the call early against Oregon State.
The Ducks ran for 103 yards and an average of 9.4 yards per attempt in the first half. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel shocked everyone when he added a 54-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter. One of my biggest keys to the game was to come out and establish the run & the Ducks did just that. The dominance continued to close the game and Oregon finished with 240 rushing yards and four touchdowns with a 7.4 yards per attempt average.
