Updated Big Ten Odds: Any Oregon Ducks Change After 49-14 Win Over Oregon State?
The Oregon Ducks beat the brakes off the Oregon State Beavers by a score of 49-14. Oregon shook off their underwhelming performances against Idaho and Boise State. The Ducks looked like the team we had been expecting all season.
Oregon entered Saturday with odds of +255. After the big win over Oregon State, their odds slightly increased to +240 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Oregon Ducks saw their Big Ten title odds slightly jump from +255 to +240 after their win over the Oregon State Beavers. Oregon came into the season with odds of +210 to win the game. They are behind only to Ohio State.
Oregon’s first two games this season against Idaho and Boise State were not up to their standards. They beat Idaho 24-14 and Boise State 37-34. Against Oregon State, the Ducks showed they are a force to be reckoned with. From the jump, the Oregon offensive line dominated in the trenches.
The offensive line was the Duck’s most glaring issue through their first two weeks. They turned it around in Week 3. It’s a great sign for Oregon as they will enter Big Ten conference play against UCLA on September 28th.
Oregon Stays Put at No. 9 in AP Poll
The Ducks stayed at No. 9 in this week’s AP Poll. Oregon started this season ranked No. 3 in the AP preseason poll. This is the first week they haven’t found themselves dropping.
For Oregon, what’s important is that they aren’t enamored with the AP rankings and just focus on playing good ball every week. The AP Poll in the end does not determine anything, it’s all on the College Football Playoff rankings towards the end of the season.
Ducks National Championship Odds
Oregon has odds of +1100 to win the national championship according to DraftKings Sportbook. These are the 5th best odds to win the title behind only Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, and Alabama. Oregon came into the year as one of the favorites and they still find themselves in that conversation.
Oregon will continue to remain in this group as long as they stay healthy and are winning football games. The big question is how will the Ducks adjust to a Big Ten conference schedule. Not only will they be facing tough teams such as Ohio State, Michigan, etc, they are going to be traveling a lot more than when they were in the Pac-12.
Oregon's first Big Ten game is in Los Angeles against UCLA. Then their next road game will be in West Lafayette, Indiana against Purdue.
