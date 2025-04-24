Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Reacts To Derrick Harmon Drafted To Pittsburgh Steelers
The Oregon Ducks have a chance to for a historical 2025 NFL Draft with potentially 9-12 Ducks drafted. That would shatter the previous program record of eight Ducks drafted, set just last year in the 2024 NFL Draft.
This live tracker will be updated with biggest news and trending topics throughout the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon with the No. 21 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 313 pound Harmon fits in very well for the Steelers.
"So Proud of you DJ you deserve everything coming your way. Steelers got a great one!" wrote Lanning on X.
Harmon has been called ‘the next Cam Heyward’ during the NFL Draft process. Quite the compliment as Pittsburgh Steelers great Heyward is a seven-time Pro Bowler.
FORMER DUCK ARIK ARMSTEAD HONORED AS JACKSONVILLE MAKES BLOCKBUSTER TRADE
The Walter Payton Man of the Year, former Oregon Duck star Arik Armstead was honored at the NFL Draft. Armstead also made the pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to select Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. Jacksonville traded with the Cleveland Browns.
HOW TO WATCH
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will begin at 5 p.m. PT Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Tennessee Titans hold the first pick in the draft and can take up to 10 minutes to make their selection.
The second and third rounds begin on Friday, April 25 at 4 p.m. PT. Teams get seven minutes to pick in the second round and five minutes to submit a pick in the third round.
The fourth-seventh rounds begin on Saturday, April 26 at 9 a.m. PT. Teams get five minutes to submit picks in the fourth-sixth round of the draft. Teams get four minutes to make a pick in the seventh and final round of the draft.
OREGON DUCKS COACH DAN LANNING TRAVELING?
Last year, Lanning traveled to Alabama to be with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix on night one of the 2024 NFL Draft. He celebrated with Nix and his family as he got the call from Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton.
Will Lanning travel to be with former players for 2025 NFL Draft? On Thursday, the Ducks have their final spring practice for the annual spring football game on Saturday so it could be a tall task but Lanning left the door open.
“We'll still be practicing. But there might be an opportunity to be able to slip away to one of our players that night if there's an opportunity,” Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
What does the potentially-historical draft say about the direction of the Oregon program?
“We're building something and we're getting better and better each year. It speaks to our players, the work that they put in," Lanning told Amaranthus. "And then the aspirations, every guy dreams of getting the opportunity to play in the NFL. But I think it says if you come to Oregon, you got a real shot at doing it.”
RECORD ALERT
While Oregon can set the program record for most Ducks drafted, there is another record the Ducks can extend.
Oregon has had a first-round pick in five straight NFL Drafts, with Bo Nix (2024) following Christian Gonzalez (2023), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022), Penei Sewell (2021) and Justin Herbert (2020).
Can the Ducks program extend the streak to six?
Former Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. have a chance to make history as Oregon's next first round selections. NFL analysts have predicted both could be drafted in the first round.
Can Oregon break the record for most Ducks drafted? Former Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson thinks so.
"A lot of them are like family to me," Ferguson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "So being able to keep up with those guys and then obviously everyone's rooting for each other. We're definitely going to break that record."
Ferguson give a lot of credit to Oregon coach Dan Lanning, for preparing him and his teammates for the league.
"If you look at Lanning and what he's done, every year we've had more and more people drafted," Ferguson continued. "That's not by luck or on accident. That's the work that he's put in with us in the classroom. Coach Lanning obviously has done a great job developing guys and bringing in new guys, with the portal and getting a lot of elite talent to come to Eugene and make them better."
NFL DRAFT PROSPECTS
Oregon's NFL Draft prospects include Conerly Jr., Harmon, Ferguson, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running back Jordan James, wide receivers Traeshon Holden and Tez Johnson, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, defensive linemen Jordan Burch and Jamaree Caldwell, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.
BETTING ODDS
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is the favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection, while Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback is the favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick and Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter is the favorite to be the No. 3 overall selection.
As far as Ducks' odds go on FanDuel... Conerly Jr. has solid odds to become a first round pick at -280. The Oregon player with the next-highest odds to be a first round pick is defensive lineman Jordan Burch (+3100), followed by tight end Terrance Ferguson (+4000), quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+5000), receiver Tez Johnson (+5000), and running back Jordan James (+5000).
Conerly Jr. and Harmon are also listed as players with odds to be a top-10 pick. Conerly Jr.'s odds are +1100 and Harmon's odds at +3400.
PREDICTIONS
- Gabriel is predicted to be drafted in rounds 4-5, according to a list from NFL.com that is based on "dozens of conversations with NFL executives, scouts and coaches."
- In ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's most recent mock draft, Harmon is drafted by the Steelers to pair with exciting nose tackle Keeanu Benton on No. 21.
- In Kiper's most recent mock draft, Conerly Jr. is drafted to the Houston Texans with the No. 25 overall selection. The Texans just traded their star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders and Conerly Jr. could be his replacement.
- Ferguson's agent projected he will be a day two NFL draft pick, meaning rounds 2-3.
