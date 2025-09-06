Ducks Digest

Live Score Updates: NFL Scouts Attending Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma State in Autzen Stadium

With the Oregon Ducks starting their 2025 season off with a dominating 59-13 victory against the Montana State Bobcats, the Ducks enter another early season home game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Follow along for live updates throughout the game.

Ally Osborne

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks to a television reporter as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks to a television reporter as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are moving past their explosive 59-13 seasoner opener against the Montana State Bobcats to another Autzen Stadium battle against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

This game is the second time these two teams have ever met on the turf and with fiery comments from both coach Dan Lanning and Cowboys' coach Mike Gundy in the week leading up to this contest, there's certain to be fireworks on the field.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 20
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PREGAME

NFL Scouts Attending the Game:

- Carolina Panthers
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
- San Francisco 49rs (Two scouts in attendance)

Oregon Ducks Game 2 Captains

The announcement of this games' captains is yet to be released.

Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update on Key Players

Earlier in the week, coach Lanning gave injury updates for USC transfer offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon, reserve offensive guard Kawika Rogers, Northwestern transfer defensive back Theran Johnson, and true freshman wide receiver Dillon Gresham.

"I feel confident he's going to be able to go. He was able to move around a little bit today," Lanning said regarding Pregnon. "Part of this is where the game was at, and, you know, us also being able to evaluate, make sure he's in a great position. But I feel good that he'll be back."

"Dillon (Gresham)'s going to be down for a little bit, more precautionary, but he's not able to go right now. Theran should be back this week. He was probably in a position where he could have gone and pushed through, but we want to get more practice reps," Lanning added. "And then Kawika, we're still figuring that out, where he's at. He's moving around a bit today, but I think he could be back on Saturday."

Oklahoma State Loses Starting Quarterback to Injury

The Cowboys' starting quarterback Hauss Hejny broke a bone in his foot during the first quarter of Oklahoma State's opener against UT Martin.

Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores (6) warms up before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and UT Martin i
Oklahoma State quarterback Zane Flores (6) warms up before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and UT Martin in Stillwater, Okla., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Third-year backup quarterback Zane Flores will make his first career start for the Cowboys against the Ducks. Flores went 13-20 with no passing or rushing touchdowns against the Skyhawks.

MORE: Dillon Gabriel Makes Big Change After Kenny Pickett Trade With Nod To Oregon Legend

MORE: Expectations Rising Even Higher For Oregon Ducks Star Freshman Dakorien Moore

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oklahoma State In Autzen Stadium

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore, Autzen Stadium Under Scrutiny by Mike Gundy

MORE: Alabama, Texas A&M Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks' Five-Star Recruit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 20
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy and Dan Lanning Exchange Quips

One of the most viral aspects of this game is the comments shared by both Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and Ducks coach Dan Lanning in the leadup to this contest.

Speaking on his coach radio show, Gundy, who is known for his off-color press conference remarks, called Oregon's NIL spending into question.

“They spend a lot of money,” Gundy said on radio. “But they’re a good team. There’s no doubt about it. Our players, we talked about it today before practice, they’re excited about going out there and playing... I think Oregon spent close to $40 (million) last year alone. That was just one year. Now, I might be off a few million."

Oklahoma State Head coach Mike Gundy walks on the field before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and UT Mart
Oklahoma State Head coach Mike Gundy walks on the field before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and UT Martin in Stillwater, Okla., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning later responded to Gundy's remarks during his Monday pregame weekly press conference.

"I've got a ton of respect for coach Gundy. Ultimately, how blessed are we to be in a place that is invested in winning? If you want to be a top 10 in college football, you better be invested in winning. We spend to win. Some people save to have an excuse for why they don't," Lanning said.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) during warm
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) during warm ups before a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Gundy later clarified his statements on Thursday on SiriusXM College Sports Radio, claiming he was being "complimentary" to the Oregon program.

“A little bit of that was was taken out of context,” Gundy said. “The truth of the matter is, I was being very complimentary of Oregon and their commitment. The other things that had been said that day were that they made a huge commitment to facilities, as we know. They’ve made a huge commitment to their staff, they’ve made a huge commitment to their surrounding staff and then, they’ve made a huge NIL commitment."

Dec 30, 2008; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (2) scores on a 41-yard touchdown run in the third
Dec 30, 2008; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli (2) scores on a 41-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the Ducks' 42-31 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

History Between Oregon and Oklahoma State

The Ducks and Cowboys have only met one other time for a game in December of 2008 for the Holiday Bowl. Oregon won the game 42-31.

During the first showdown between these two teams, Oregon quarterback Jeremiah Masoli punched in three rushing touchdowns and threw for an additional score which fought on through five lead changes in the second half.

Oregon running back legend LaGarrette Blount helped seal the Ducks' win with a hurdle-involved 29-yard touchdown with three minutes left on the clock.

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

Home/Football