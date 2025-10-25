Ducks Digest

Live Score Updates as Oregon Ducks Host Wisconsin Badgers in Rainy Autzen Stadium

Live score updates as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning host the Wisconsin Badgers in Autzen Stadium for a very groovy Grateful Dead tribute game. After beating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 56-10, will Oregon stay hot against Wisconsin?

Ally Osborne

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are truckin' along their regular season, facing the Wisconsin Badgers for a Grateful Dead tribute game at Autzen Stadium. After a definitive 56-10 beatdown of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Ducks are hoping to defeat the Badgers so after the 4:15p.m. game time, there's nothing else to do but smile, smile, smile.

Against Rutgers, starting quarterback Dante Moore put in one of his best performances of the year after one of his worst. Moore finished the previous week's game completing 15 of 20 passes (75 percent) and picking up 290 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

To compare to the Indiana game, Moore only completed 62 percent of his passes against the Hoosiers, with 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions to show for it (granted, Moore faced the most pressure in his college career against the Hooisers).

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Rutg
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In Piscataway the week prior, running backs Jordon Davison and Noah Whittington both cracked 100 yards on the day, both punching in at least one touchdown on the day. Wide receivers Kenyon Sadiq, Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and Gary Bryant Jr. covered the majority of Oregon's passing game, sharing 226 yards between the four Ducks.

Defensively, middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher once again led the Ducks in total tackles with seven on the day against Rutgers. Defensive back Aaron Flowers and linebacker Blake Purchase got their share of interceptions, with six Ducks punching in tackles for loss.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher hits Penn State wide receiver Devonte Ross as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State N
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher hits Penn State wide receiver Devonte Ross as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taking on the Badgers, the Ducks are heavily favored. Wisconsin averages 5 points per game against Big Ten Conference teams, The Badgers also are out of the top 100 ranked nationally for rushing and passing offense as well as total defense. Decked out in tie dye, the Ducks need to continue the double-sided dominance from their Rutgers game to take out the Badgers at home.

Below are live updates throughout the game. The latest updates lie at the top.

PREGAME

Oregon fan Rhonda Suiter joins fellow Duck fans in disbelief as Indiana goes ahead in the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium Oc
Oregon fan Rhonda Suiter joins fellow Duck fans in disbelief as Indiana goes ahead in the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium October 11, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It Never Rains," But it Might Thunderstorm

OREGON INJURY REPORT

The National Weather Service reports on their page that Saturday's weather in the Emerald Valley will include showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. PT. The chance of rain is currently 100 percent.

In the evening, around Oregon's game time, the NWS reports possible thunderstorms before 11 p.m. PT with the same guaranteed chance of rain, meaning Autzen Stadium will be wet and wild for Wisconsin. Besides light sprinkles against Indiana, the Ducks have yet to play at Autzen in a rainstorm during the 2025 season.

QUESTIONABLE:

None

OUT:

Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Da'Jaun Riggs, running back
Jayden Limar, running back
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver

OUT FOR THE SEASON:

Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman

WISCONSIN INJURY REPORT

QUESTIONABLE:

D'Yoni Hill, defensive back
Tucker Ashcraft, tight end
Jay'Viar Suggs, defensive lineman
Parker Petersen, defensive lineman

OUT:

Christian Alliegro, linebacker
Tyrell Henry, wide receiver
Darrion Dupree, running back
Dilin Jones, running back
Billy Edwards Jr., quarterback
Joseph Griffin Jr., wide receiver
Matthew Traynor, safety
Preston Zachman, safety
Owen Arnett, safety
Evan Van Dyn Hoven, linebacker
Kevin Heywood, offensive lineman
Jake Renfro, offensive lineman
Leyton Nelson, offensive lineman
Barrett Nelson, offensive lineman
Kerry Kodanko, offensive lineman
Torin Pettaway, defensive lineman

OUT FOR THE SEASON:

Ben Lemirand, wide receiver

Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore pose for UO x Class Trip x Grateful Dead x Nike collection.
Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore pose for UO x Class Trip x Grateful Dead x Nike collection. / Nike

The Oregon x Nike x Class Trip x Grateful Dead Collection

The "Grateful Ducks" collection, modeled by quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Dakorien Moore in newly released photos features the exclusive Air Max 90 sneaker (previewed previously) jackets, sweatpants, hoodies, T-shirts and headwear.

According to the Nike website, the Nike x Class Trip x Grateful Dead x University of Oregon "Grateful Ducks" collection will be available for purchase Oct. 21 at dead.net, Oct. 23 from classtrip.co, and Oct. 24 throughout the U.S. via nike.com, SNKRS, Fanatics and other retail partners.

MORE: Oregon Is Back in Play for Five-Star Running Back Recruit After New Visit Plans

MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Oregon vs. Wisconsin

MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet 

Quarterback Brock Thomas Reaches Fourth Game As No. 2 to Moore

Entering during the third quarter of the Rutgers' game, Brock Thomas' stint (3-4 in passing for 45 yards), is that it was the freshman's fourth game for the Ducks, meaning Thomas burns his redshirt if he appears in another game in 2025.

During his weekly press conference previewing the Ducks' upcomingGrateful Dead themed home game against Wisconsin, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke as to Thomas' viability as a backup quarterback.

"Over time he's just done a really good job in practice," Lanning said of Thomas. "He's operated well. [Austin Novosad and Luke Moga] have done a really good job as well, but there's not necessarily anything that Brock hasn't done to earn those reps. He's earned them in practice. We talk about rent is due in football every single week, and he's been a guy who's been paying rent and doing what he's supposed to do."

Kenjon Barner looks up at the fans as fireworks mark the end of the playing of the National Anthem before the Pac-12 Champion
Kenjon Barner looks up at the fans as fireworks mark the end of the playing of the National Anthem before the Pac-12 Championship game. Eug 113021 Pac12 Champs 02 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kenjon Barner Gives Props to Dierre Hill Jr.

Fans may remember when running back Dierre Hill Jr. embraced broadcaster and former Duck Kenjon Barner after Oregon defeated Penn State on the road. Recently, the two spoke about their bond and Hill continues to rise up as a consistent runner for Oregon.

“Nothing but love and admiration for this kid,” Barner posted on social media.

“Kenjon is an amazing mentor,” Hill said. “I had a full spring to talk to him and just get to know him. He was like here coaching us as well, giving us pointers and tips.”

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

Home/Football