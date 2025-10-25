Live Score Updates as Oregon Ducks Host Wisconsin Badgers in Rainy Autzen Stadium
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are truckin' along their regular season, facing the Wisconsin Badgers for a Grateful Dead tribute game at Autzen Stadium. After a definitive 56-10 beatdown of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the Ducks are hoping to defeat the Badgers so after the 4:15p.m. game time, there's nothing else to do but smile, smile, smile.
Against Rutgers, starting quarterback Dante Moore put in one of his best performances of the year after one of his worst. Moore finished the previous week's game completing 15 of 20 passes (75 percent) and picking up 290 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
To compare to the Indiana game, Moore only completed 62 percent of his passes against the Hoosiers, with 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions to show for it (granted, Moore faced the most pressure in his college career against the Hooisers).
In Piscataway the week prior, running backs Jordon Davison and Noah Whittington both cracked 100 yards on the day, both punching in at least one touchdown on the day. Wide receivers Kenyon Sadiq, Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and Gary Bryant Jr. covered the majority of Oregon's passing game, sharing 226 yards between the four Ducks.
Defensively, middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher once again led the Ducks in total tackles with seven on the day against Rutgers. Defensive back Aaron Flowers and linebacker Blake Purchase got their share of interceptions, with six Ducks punching in tackles for loss.
Taking on the Badgers, the Ducks are heavily favored. Wisconsin averages 5 points per game against Big Ten Conference teams, The Badgers also are out of the top 100 ranked nationally for rushing and passing offense as well as total defense. Decked out in tie dye, the Ducks need to continue the double-sided dominance from their Rutgers game to take out the Badgers at home.
Below are live updates throughout the game. The latest updates lie at the top.
PREGAME
"It Never Rains," But it Might Thunderstorm
OREGON INJURY REPORT
The National Weather Service reports on their page that Saturday's weather in the Emerald Valley will include showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. PT. The chance of rain is currently 100 percent.
In the evening, around Oregon's game time, the NWS reports possible thunderstorms before 11 p.m. PT with the same guaranteed chance of rain, meaning Autzen Stadium will be wet and wild for Wisconsin. Besides light sprinkles against Indiana, the Ducks have yet to play at Autzen in a rainstorm during the 2025 season.
QUESTIONABLE:
None
OUT:
Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Da'Jaun Riggs, running back
Jayden Limar, running back
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
OUT FOR THE SEASON:
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
WISCONSIN INJURY REPORT
QUESTIONABLE:
D'Yoni Hill, defensive back
Tucker Ashcraft, tight end
Jay'Viar Suggs, defensive lineman
Parker Petersen, defensive lineman
OUT:
Christian Alliegro, linebacker
Tyrell Henry, wide receiver
Darrion Dupree, running back
Dilin Jones, running back
Billy Edwards Jr., quarterback
Joseph Griffin Jr., wide receiver
Matthew Traynor, safety
Preston Zachman, safety
Owen Arnett, safety
Evan Van Dyn Hoven, linebacker
Kevin Heywood, offensive lineman
Jake Renfro, offensive lineman
Leyton Nelson, offensive lineman
Barrett Nelson, offensive lineman
Kerry Kodanko, offensive lineman
Torin Pettaway, defensive lineman
OUT FOR THE SEASON:
Ben Lemirand, wide receiver
Quarterback Brock Thomas Reaches Fourth Game As No. 2 to Moore
Entering during the third quarter of the Rutgers' game, Brock Thomas' stint (3-4 in passing for 45 yards), is that it was the freshman's fourth game for the Ducks, meaning Thomas burns his redshirt if he appears in another game in 2025.
During his weekly press conference previewing the Ducks' upcomingGrateful Dead themed home game against Wisconsin, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke as to Thomas' viability as a backup quarterback.
"Over time he's just done a really good job in practice," Lanning said of Thomas. "He's operated well. [Austin Novosad and Luke Moga] have done a really good job as well, but there's not necessarily anything that Brock hasn't done to earn those reps. He's earned them in practice. We talk about rent is due in football every single week, and he's been a guy who's been paying rent and doing what he's supposed to do."
Kenjon Barner Gives Props to Dierre Hill Jr.
Fans may remember when running back Dierre Hill Jr. embraced broadcaster and former Duck Kenjon Barner after Oregon defeated Penn State on the road. Recently, the two spoke about their bond and Hill continues to rise up as a consistent runner for Oregon.
“Nothing but love and admiration for this kid,” Barner posted on social media.
“Kenjon is an amazing mentor,” Hill said. “I had a full spring to talk to him and just get to know him. He was like here coaching us as well, giving us pointers and tips.”