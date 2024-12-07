Oregon Ducks, Penn State Injury Update: Marcus Harper, Trey Wallace, Jordan Burch
As the No.1 Oregon Ducks and No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions prepare to face each other in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis, Indiana, which players will be available and which ones will not play in the conference title game?
Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II appears to be making his return after being sidelined with an undisclosed injury against the Michigan Wolverines. Defensive lineman Jordan Burch and wide receiver Tez Johnson returned to the field for the Ducks' final regular season game against Washington.
Penn State's leading wide receiver Trey Wallace was injured against Maryland, but he will be available for the Nittany Lions offense on Saturday night.
Oregon Ducks
QUESTIONABLE
50 Tionne Gray
OUT
6 Jahlil Florence
93 My’Keil Gardner
Penn State Nittany Lions
QUESTIONABLE
2 Kevin Winston Jr.
7 Kaden Saunders
26 Cam Wallace
32 Keon Wylie
36 Zuriah Fisher
50 Alonzo Ford
58 Kaleb Artis
68 Anthony Donkoh
87 Andrew Rappleyea
OUT
8 Dakaari Nelson
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has provided little to no updates regarding the majority of injuries on his roster.
Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence has not appeared in a game this season, but a recent social media from suggested that he might be coming back from his injury sooner than later. Still, Florence is out for the conference title game.
Florence emerged as a young star on Oregon's defense before his season was ended after sustaining a knee injury in November of 2023. The Ducks secondary has played well, led by veteran defensive backs Jabbar Muhammad, Dontae Manning, Tysheem Johnson, and Nikko Reed.
The Ducks' top receiver Tez Johnson was able to return in Oregon's regular season finale vs. Washington and barring any set backs, should be ready to play vs. Penn State.
Oregon defensive lineman My'keil Gardner has not played yet in 2024, and he will be out on Saturday. Gardner was listed as "questionable" on the official injury report for the Washington game.
Penn State starting right tackle Anthony Donkoh is not expected to play against Oregon after sustaining a right knee injury that Nittany Lions coach James Franklin called "long term."
Nittany Lions wide receiver Trey Wallace was unable to play in the regular season finale against Maryland. Behind star tight end Tyler Warren, Wallace is the offense's clear No. 2 target for Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.
Wallace appears fully available because of his absence on the injury report after he was listed as questionable before the Maryland game Franklin declined to reveal any specifics about injuries to Wallace and cornerback Elliot Washington II.
"As you guys know, I don’t get into a whole lot of that kind of stuff unless it’s a long-term injury. But we have confidence that both of those guys will be available to play. I think you saw them both out here contributing today," said Franklin.
Washington II leads the Penn State defense with five pass deflections, and he also has one interception on the season. He was listed as "out" on the Nittany Lions injury report before the Maryland game.
Oregon and Penn State will kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium at 5 p.m. PT. The game will broadcast on CBS.
