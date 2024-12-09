Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Ankle Injury Update in Kansas City Chiefs Game
In the first quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an apparent ankle injury on a scramble attempt.
NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark provided an update on Herbert's injury status on the primetime broadcast.
"You could tell [Herbert] was in pain," Stark reported. "He had a quick conversation with an athletic trainer. No exam, never tested it. They put some tape support over that left shoe, and Herbert went right back to his tablet. A few players did come over and check on him. He smiled and nodded. It’s worth noting it’s not the same ankle that he was on the injury report with earlier this season."
Herbert missed time earlier in the season with an ankle sprain, re-aggravating the injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers and leaving the game in a walking boot. However, the Chargers starting quarterback returned to full form, and Los Angeles has an 8-4 record.
In Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's first year with the team, he has them squarely in the playoff picture. A win over the Chiefs, a divisional rival, would greatly improve Los Angeles' standing in the AFC hierarchy.
The Chargers currently have a half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens for the first of three Wild Card spots in the playoffs.
The Kansas City Chiefs lead Los Angeles 3-0 through one quarter.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Motivated By Biological Mom: Makes History In Big Ten Title Win
MORE: Penn States' James Franklin Calls Out 'Lopsided' Officiating In Loss To Oregon Ducks
MORE: College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon, Texas, Boise State, Alabama Controversy
MORE: Penn State's James Franklin Angry As Oregon Ducks Band Interrupts Press Conference
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Emotional Reaction To Winning Big Ten Championship
MORE: L.A. Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Goes Viral Before Kansas City Chiefs Game
MORE: Penn State Defender Throw Up Vs. Oregon Ducks In Big Ten Championship?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel Breaks Record Vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: Why 4-Star Offensive Line Recruit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flipped to Oregon Ducks From BYU
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Why Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson Committed to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive