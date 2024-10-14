Ducks Digest

Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Talks 'Respect' For Denver Rookie Bo Nix

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said he has "nothing but respect" for Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Both Herbert and Nix are former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks, and Herbert's brother Patrick was teammates with Nix. Herbert and Nix faced off in 2019 when Nix was quarterback for the Auburn Tigers.

Sep 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates the win over against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Both Herbert and Nix are former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks but they were not on the team at the same time. However, Herbert's brother Patrick, a current tight end for the Oregon Ducks, was teammates with Nix.

“I missed him by a couple years, I was not there at Oregon when he was,” Herbert said. “But my younger brother played with him. We have nothing but respect for him. He made a lot of plays out there today.”

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empo
Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Herbert, who has been battling a high-ankle sprain, led the Chargers to a 23-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday, earning his first-ever win in Denver (snapping an 0-4 streak)

Both former Ducks had solid performances. Herbert finished the game 21-of-34 for 237 yards with one touchdown pass. Nix went 19-of-33 for 216 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 61 yards.

One of Nix's touchdown passes was to another former Duck in wide receiver Troy Franklin. Down 23-0 in the fourth quarter, Nix and Franklin connected over the middle for a two-yard touchdown for Franklin's first NFL touchdown.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) are interviewed after defeating the Stanford Cardin
Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) are interviewed after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

"We've been practicing that play this week, and he was there for me and he got open, he made the catch," said Nix. "I thought that was perfect and really excited, you know, about that. That was a great connection.

The Oregon connection continues as the Broncos' center is Alex Forsyth who played at Oregon from 2018 to 2022. Forsyth is in his second year in the NFL, and he has played in five games for the Broncos this season.

"I thought it was unique: We had an Oregon player snap it, Oregon player throw it, and an Oregon player catch it," Nix said. "So I don't know if that's ever happened in the NFL. Probably has as long as the NFL has been going, but I think it's pretty cool."

As AFC West division rivals, Nix and Herbert will become very familiar with playing against each other. Herbert and Nix will play again in Week 16 when the Chargers host Denver on Dec. 22 at SoFi Stadium in a pre-Christmas clash.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) shakes hands with Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at AT&T Stadium in
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) shakes hands with Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Auburn defeated Oregon 27-21. Jc Auburnoregon 65 / Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Herbert and Nix have played each other before, in 2019 when Nix was quarterback for the Auburn Tigers. As a true freshman in his college debut, Nix led Auburn on a game-winning drive to defeat Herbert and Oregon 27-21. Three years later, Nix transferred to Oregon.

Both quarterbacks shared immense success at Oregon and became first-round NFL Draft selections. Herbert was drafted No. 6overall in 2020 and in the 2024 NFL Draft, Denver drafted Nix with the No. 12 pick.

