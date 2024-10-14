Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Talks 'Respect' For Denver Rookie Bo Nix
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert said he has "nothing but respect" for Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Both Herbert and Nix are former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks but they were not on the team at the same time. However, Herbert's brother Patrick, a current tight end for the Oregon Ducks, was teammates with Nix.
“I missed him by a couple years, I was not there at Oregon when he was,” Herbert said. “But my younger brother played with him. We have nothing but respect for him. He made a lot of plays out there today.”
Herbert, who has been battling a high-ankle sprain, led the Chargers to a 23-16 win over the Broncos on Sunday, earning his first-ever win in Denver (snapping an 0-4 streak)
Both former Ducks had solid performances. Herbert finished the game 21-of-34 for 237 yards with one touchdown pass. Nix went 19-of-33 for 216 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 61 yards.
One of Nix's touchdown passes was to another former Duck in wide receiver Troy Franklin. Down 23-0 in the fourth quarter, Nix and Franklin connected over the middle for a two-yard touchdown for Franklin's first NFL touchdown.
"We've been practicing that play this week, and he was there for me and he got open, he made the catch," said Nix. "I thought that was perfect and really excited, you know, about that. That was a great connection.
The Oregon connection continues as the Broncos' center is Alex Forsyth who played at Oregon from 2018 to 2022. Forsyth is in his second year in the NFL, and he has played in five games for the Broncos this season.
"I thought it was unique: We had an Oregon player snap it, Oregon player throw it, and an Oregon player catch it," Nix said. "So I don't know if that's ever happened in the NFL. Probably has as long as the NFL has been going, but I think it's pretty cool."
As AFC West division rivals, Nix and Herbert will become very familiar with playing against each other. Herbert and Nix will play again in Week 16 when the Chargers host Denver on Dec. 22 at SoFi Stadium in a pre-Christmas clash.
Herbert and Nix have played each other before, in 2019 when Nix was quarterback for the Auburn Tigers. As a true freshman in his college debut, Nix led Auburn on a game-winning drive to defeat Herbert and Oregon 27-21. Three years later, Nix transferred to Oregon.
Both quarterbacks shared immense success at Oregon and became first-round NFL Draft selections. Herbert was drafted No. 6overall in 2020 and in the 2024 NFL Draft, Denver drafted Nix with the No. 12 pick.
