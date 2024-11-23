Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix to Play in Primetime
Former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix will play against each other in primetime as the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos game was flexed into the Thursday Night Football window for Week 16. The game will be broadcast on Amazon's Prime Video.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns were originally schedule to play the Thursday Night Football Game in Week 16, but both teams' recent struggles led the NFL to move them out of the primetime slot.
Led by coach Jim Harbaugh and Herbert, the Chargers are 7-3 and currently lead wild card race in the AFC. Broncos coach Sean Payton and Nix have a 6-5 record, and they hold the third and final wild card spot in the AFC with six games remaining.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Broncos were given the option to decline playing the Chargers on a short week because Denver played a road game on Thursday Night Football earlier in the season. In Week 7, Nix and the Broncos traveled to New Orleans and beat the Saints 33-10.
Denver's decision to accept the NFL's flex gives the Broncos extra time to prepare for their game against the Bengals in Week 17. As Breer notes, the Broncos' choice to play the Chargers on Thursday Night Football directly affects their next opponent as they took the Bengals out of the Thursday-night game.
Herbert and Nix have faced each other once already this season as divisional rivals in the AFC West, and the Chargers won 23-16 in the Week 6 matchup in Denver. Nix and the Broncos will look to return the favor in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.
In his rookie year, Nix has seemingly found his stride in Denver's last few games. The former Oregon Duck currently leads all rookie quarterbacks with 19 total touchdowns from scrimmage. Nix is averaging 207 passing yards per game and a completion percentage of 65.5 through his first 11 games in the NFL.
Under Harbaugh's leadership, Herbert is having one of the better seasons of his career. The Eugene, Oregon, native has thrown 13 touchdowns with a quarterback rating of 102.1 so far in 2024.
Herbert and Nix will not have their rematch until Dec. 19. Nix and the Broncos play the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and Herbert and the Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
