What Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix Said About ‘Fun’ Reunion vs. LA Chargers’ Justin Herbert
As if the Oregon Ducks didn't already have a big enough weekend ahead of the team, two of the program's most notable alumni currently are set for a major reunion on the NFL gridiron.
Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will face off for the first time as pros on Sunday for a Week 6 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High. This will likely be the first of many meetings between the two signal-callers since the Chargers and Broncos are both in the AFC West.
When meeting with the media Wednesday, Nix talked about his matchup with Herbert and reflected on their Oregon connection.
"I played with his little brother, Pat, and he would be back here every once in a while, came to a game or two team and I was just able to be around him and talk and just kind of get to know him," said Nix in his weekly press conference. "Obviously (we're) not super close cause we don't have a whole lot of time, but I do appreciate him coming before me. He played for a while at Oregon. Went through some tough times, battled through it, won a Pac-12 Championship and a Rose Bowl. So he's one of those guys you look up to playing at Oregon and now he's been in the league for several years. Been watching him doing some great things. It'll be fun watching him live and fun seeing him again."
Nix arrived to Oregon as a transfer from Auburn two years after Herbert departed to the NFL, where the Chargers selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 Draft. Now in his fifth season with Los Angeles, Herbert was named the 2020 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and made the Pro Bowl the following year in 2021.
A Eugene native, Herbert played four seasons for the Ducks. During that time, he went 827 of 1,293 passing for 10,541 yards, 95 touchdowns and 23 interceptions while adding 13 rushing scores. As Nix mentioned, Hebert led Oregon to a win in the 2019 Pac-12 Championship Game against Utah before rushing for three touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl a few weeks later.
So far this season in the first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Herbert has gone 59 of 91 passing for 578 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception. The former Oregon Duck suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, and he missed time in the second half during the team's Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after trying to play through it.
The Chargers currently sit at 2-2 and will have to get past a pesky Denver defense to avoid falling below .500. Nix and Herbert's first-ever NFL meeting will kick off Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.
