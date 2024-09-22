Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Exits Steelers Matchup With Injury
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert left the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game with an ankle injury. Herbert’s status entering today was questionable after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Chargers 26-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.
The Chargers lost to the Steelers 20-10 in week three, moving to 2-1. Herbert was never ruled OUT by the organization, but he never returned from the game after exiting in the third quarter.
Justin Herbert Leaves Game With Injury
The play that took Herbert out of today’s game was a Steelers sack in the third quarter. Herbert appeared to aggravate that right high ankle sprain suffered last week which kept him out of practice on Friday.
Herbert stayed in the game on the next play, but he limped off the field to the sidelines shortly after. Chargers backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke entered the game for the Chargers.
Tough Blow for Herbert and the Chargers
Herbert started this contest by completing his first 10 passes, hitting wide receiver Quentin Johnson for a 27-yard touchdown pass. Herbert left the game after going 12 for 18 with 125 yards.
Since the injury, Herbert has been sitting on the bench without his helmet and a headset on. It looks like Taylor Heinicke will have to be the one to lead the Chargers for the 4th quarter.
For Herbert, fans will have to hope it’s not too serious.
