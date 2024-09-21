Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Game Time Decision vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain in the Los Angeles Chargers' 26-3 beatdown of the Carolina Panthers. Herbert didn’t practice on Friday, Sept. 20, and his status for Sunday is very much in doubt.
Herbert is hoping to play through his high-ankle sprain but won’t ultimately decide until pre-game warmups, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Herbert Questionable for Sunday’s Game Against the Steelers
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s status is still uncertain for their week 3 matchup in Pittsburgh against the Steelers. Herbert was asked about how his ankle was feeling earlier this week.
“It’s not great. It is what it is. . . . Doing everything I can to limit the swelling, limit the pain, and just keep things moving forward," Herbert said.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was also asked about Herbert’s injury status.
“Until I know exactly what Justin’s status is, I’m not gonna reveal what the contingencies are.”
Jim Harbaugh has always been known not to share too much about player injuries, so it’s not surprising to hear this be his response.
Harbaugh added that Herbert is "doing everything necessary to play."
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the top defenses in the NFL, so trotting out Herbert on one leg may not be the wisest decision for the Chargers to make.
Chargers Leaning on Run Game
Herbert and the Chargers are off to a 2-0 start after they began the season with a 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and followed it up with a 26-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers.
The Chargers have rushed for 395 total yards so far this season. Running back J.K. Dobbins has led the way with 266 yards.
Herbert has not been asked to do too much in these games, as Harbaugh has the Chargers leaning on the run game. Through 2 games, Herbert has thrown for just 274 yards. Jim Harbaugh-led teams tend to be run-first. This goes back to his days at Stanford, the San Francisco 49ers, and Michigan.
With or without Herbert, the Chargers will run the football at will. If Herbert is out, the Chargers have backup quarterbacks Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke as options.
Stick has been with the Chargers since he was drafted in 2019. Stick appeared in 5 games last season, where he threw three touchdowns and one interception. The Chargers went 0-4 in those games.
Then there is Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke is well known by NFL fans, as he has made 29 starts in his 6 seasons as an NFL quarterback. Heinicke started four games last season with the Atlanta Falcons. He threw five touchdowns and four interceptions. The Falcons went 1-3 in those games.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Five-Star Wide Receiver Commit Visiting For Ohio State Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Flip Creates Big Position Need in 2025 Recruiting Class
MORE: Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Faces Tampa Bay Running Back Bucky Irving On Sunday
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Dakorien Moore Attempting to Flip 5-Star CB From Ohio State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football: Winners Or Victims Of Transfer Portal?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Suspicious Officiating Called Into Question After Week 3
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Kickoff Time vs. UCLA Bruins Slots