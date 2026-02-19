Los Angeles Chargers 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Where is LA After Another First-Round Exit?

The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be stuck in a rut. It’s not a bad rut, to be clear, but they just can’t get over the hump and may have plateaued.

Jim Harbaugh once again coached the Chargers to an 11-6 record and first-round exit from the playoffs. After losing 32-12 to the Texans in the Wild Card Round last season, they mustered just a field goal in a 16-3 loss to the Patriots in the 2025 campaign.

Justin Herbert has proven himself in the regular season, but the questions still remain about his postseason prowess.

Can the Chargers change their fate and get to the Super Bowl in 2027?

Let’s take a look at where they are in the 2027 Super Bowl odds .

Chargers Super Bowl 61 Odds

+1600 (10th best)

The oddsmakers are showing the Chargers some respect despite back-to-back early exits from the playoffs. Their odds are the second-best among AFC West teams, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs (+1400), and slightly ahead of the Denver Broncos (+1900). The Las Vegas Raiders are barely worth mentioning at 200/1 to win it all.

If the Chargers want to take that next step forward, they’ll need to either retain some of their free agents or make additions to replace them.

Los Angeles acquired edge rusher Odafe Oweh at the deadline, and he’s now set to hit the open market. He could return to his former team in Baltimore, but the Chargers do have the necessary cap space to keep him and most of their free agents. That includes fellow edge rusher Khalil Mack, who is likely to stay in LA.

On offense, guard Zion Johnson is set to hit free agency for the first time, plus wide Receiver Keenan Allen and running back Najee Harris could move on from the Chargers.

The Chargers did already make one fairly significant change, though, bringing in Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator to try to help out Herbert in the offense.

We’ll see if that can help push Herbert and the Chargers over the hump this season.

