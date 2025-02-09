Los Angeles Chargers To Sign Davante Adams If Released By New York Jets?
The future of wide receiver Davante Adams with the New York Jets is unclear because of Adams' contract. With Adams set to earn $35 million with a $38.3 million cap hit in 2025, the Jets are reportedly considering releasing the star wide receiver.
If Adams is released, will the Los Angeles Chargers attempt to sign Adams and give former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert another weapon on offense?
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that Adams would be interested in the Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers as Adams, a native of East Palo Alto, California, looks to move closer to home.
"The Jets must address the future of receiver Davante Adams, whose $38.3 million cap hit is untenable. A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers -- if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too," wrote Fowler.
The Chargers make sense as a destination for Adams if Los Angeles is looking to add a veteran receiver to play with wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The lack of pass catchers for Herbert to throw to became a topic of conversation throughout the 2024 season, and any offense would want to add a player of Adams' caliber.
As for the Los Angeles Rams, the future is more unclear at wide receiver after Cooper Kupp announced that the team is trying to trade him in the offseason. Additionally, the Rams are reportedly beginning to prepare for a future without quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," wrote Kupp in a statement.
Kupp has a high cap hit, like Adams, and the Rams are looking to move on. Will the Rams replace Kupp with Adams and pair him with wide receiver Puka Nacua?
The San Francisco 49ers are the closest NFL franchise to Adams' hometown of East Palo Alto, giving them a potential leg up should the Jets release the wide receiver.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently reported that San Francisco is exploring a trade with receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason. Would that create room for the 49ers to sign Adams and give 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy another weapon?
