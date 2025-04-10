Los Angeles Chargers To Sign Receiver Keenan Allen? Chicago Bears Interesting Jersey Change
The Chicago Bears made an interesting jersey number change that could be telling as to the future for NFL free agent receiver Keenan Allen. Allen wore the No. 13 with Chicago last season and throughout his entire NFL career. The Bears just announced receiver Maurice Alexander would be taking jersey No.13 for the upcoming season.
... Now this could be nothing but NFL players notoriously are particular about their jersey numbers, especially when donning the same one their entire career.
This news only further fueled NFL rumors that Allen could return to the Los Angeles Chargers to be reunited with quarterback Justin Herbert, former Oregon Ducks star.
Allen's departure from the Bears is an expected one, as new coach Ben Johnson begins a new era.
Allen has hinted at a Los Angeles return being his preferred destination in free agency. Allen reshared a post from receiver Mike Williams, who the Chargers just signed to a one-year deal worth $6 million, that asked Allen to reunite with him in Los Angeles.
Williams and Allen are longtime Chargers teammates, playing for the team for seven seasons, four of which were with Herbert.
Even Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has weighed in on the topic. At the annual NFL meetings Harbaugh told The Athletic, “Anything’s possible. That would be cool.” about a possible Allen return.
The Chargers missed out on top NFL free agent receivers in Stefon Diggs (New England Patriots), Cooper Kupp (Seahawks), Davante Adams (Rams) and DK Metcalf (Pittsburgh Steelers).
Los Angeles has plenty of cap room, so what is the hold up? The Chargers might make a move after the 20205 NFL Draft to try to gain a compensatory draft pick for 2026. Los Angeles General Manager Joe Hortiz might want to see how the draft plays out before making a free agency move.
MORE: Oregon, Georgia, Miami Battling For 5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell: $1.5 Million NIL?
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Is A 'Freak' At Spring Football Practice
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: NFL Draft 'Sleeper' Terrance Ferguson Reveals Which NFL Teams He’s Met With Before Draft
If Allen signs with the Chargers, he would join an NFL playoff contender. The Eugene-native Herbert has played five seasons with the Chargers and has yet to win an NFL postseason game. In year two under Harbaugh, Ducks fans hope Herbert gets receiver help to reach his full potential in the pros.
Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. stood up for his teammate about the playoff drought on Good Morning Football.
"Honestly, I feel like it's a team game. It's easy to sit up here and judge about what he can and can't do," James said. "Part of it is on the defense and we're going to help him out next year. And part of that is on the offense, too, making plays around him.
"We're all going to take that next step and he's definitely going to be in that conversation where he belongs and I can't wait for everybody to see it," James added.
Maybe Allen gets added to the equation.
Allen played for the Chicago Bears last season, catching passes from rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The Bears offense was notoriously bad in 2024 but Allen was still able to finish with 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 starts.
The 33-year-old Allen is tough and still very productive. He is one year removed from his second-best NFL season and is a six-time Pro Bowler.
It is clear that both the Chargers need to add another talented pass-catcher for Herbert in order to contend in the tough AFC West that is jam-packed with talent, highlighted by the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.