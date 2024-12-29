Why Four-Star Recruit Madden Williams Committed To Texas A&M Over Oregon Ducks, Texas
The Oregon Ducks were a finalist for four-star athlete recruit Madden Williams from Bellflower (Calif.) St John Bosco, but Williams has committed to the Texas A&M Aggies.
Williams is ranked as an athlete, but he will play wide receiver in college for Aggies coach Mike Elko. The class of 2026 recruit, Williams is ranked as the No. 18 athlete and No. 234 overall player in the class.
Oregon does have connections to Williams' high school, St. John Bosco. Current Ducks star Matayo Uigalalelei attended St. John Bosco, while one of St. John Bosco's coaches Jimmy Adams also attended Oregon.
However, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound pass catcher decided to take his talents to the SEC and College Station after a few exciting visits.
“Texas A&M really became a contender for me this season. I had heard about them before, but they were not high on my list until I started communicating with the new staff," Williams told On3. “ Coach Holmon Wiggins was teaching me and working with me on stuff before I ever visited and coach Elko was talking to me as well, so it really picked up when the new staff got there and when the season started.”
Williams is referencing Aggies coach Mike Elko and his new staff, who took over for former coach Jimbo Fisher, who originally contacted Williams.
Williams picked Texas A&M over Oregon, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Arizona State and Penn State. Williams also visited Eugene and Oregon coach Dan Lanning's Ducks.
"I would just say how they push their players and the coaching that they give. Very high tempo and they show a lot of love," Williams said of Oregon.
Ultimately, Williams and his family was won over by the Aggies, their support staff and academics.
“They saw it. We all felt it. My parents saw how I interacted with the coaches, how they really are into me and how I got along with the players. They knew it was home and the place for me just like I did. We saw it all together. I am comfortable there. They felt that too," Williams told On3.
The Ducks' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 1 in college football with 10 commits including Reidsville tight end Kendre Harrison (No. 9), Mater Dei offensive tackle Kodi Greene (No. 20), Texas High running back Tradarian Ball (No. 36) and Lone Peak defensive tackle Bott Mulitalo.
Oregon is currently preparing for a rematch with will the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 in the College Football Playoff. The month of December has been busy for the Ducks who have won the Big Ten Championship game, excelled in the transfer portal and in recruiting.
How is Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the staff managing the chaos of the transfer portal and recruiting?
"I think they're doing a good job," Lanning said. "Yeah, I think, you know, we have a clear focus of what we're trying to accomplish. And, you know, like I've said before, that everybody has an assignment. Everybody has a job. They got to do their job."
The Ducks hope to keep their undefeated season alive vs. the Buckeyes while maintaining their momentum on the recruiting trail.
