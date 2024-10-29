Michigan Quarterback Davis Warren Previews Oregon Ducks: 'Bring 'Em On'
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will bring their undefeated record into "The Big House" on Saturday, as the Michigan Wolverines, the defending national champions, look to knock them off. After beating Michigan State, Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren spoke to the media about the opportunity to host the No. 1 team in the country.
"Definitely excited. Good. We like that. Bring 'em on, bring the No. 1 team in here. I know we can handle it. We're more than capable of taking these guys on. I just think it's a really exciting opportunity for us. I know we're going to attack it with the same way we attacked this week," said Warren.
The Ducks have Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, and he has played himself back into the Heisman Trophy conversation. Michigan's quarterback room is a different story. The Wolverines began the season with Warren before moving to Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle, but Warren started Michigan's most recent game against the Michigan State Spartans.
Warren admitted that the team has watched some of Oregon's games to prepare for the Michigan State game as well as entertain themselves during an off week.
"Even just watching them," Warren said. "You know, because Michigan State had played Oregon earlier in the year, and then on our bye week watching the Oregon [Ohio State game] a little bit."
During his Monday night press conference, Oregon coach Dan Lanning talked about his excitement levels for the trip to Michigan.
“First time. Heard it’s big," said Lanning. "That’s one of the things that I think is exciting about being in this conference, is getting the opportunity to play at some historic places and this is certainly a historic place.”
The Wolverines are 5-3 with losses to Texas, Washington, Illinois, but Michigan still has an argument for one of the most talented rosters in the country. Both the offense and defense feature future NFL draft picks. However, the injury status of defensive back Will Johnson, one of the best players in college football let alone on Michigan's roster, remains in question.
Most recently, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore told the media that he expects Johnson to return at some point, but there's a chance he is not healthy in time for the Oregon game.
“If he could go out there, he would go out there in a heartbeat," said Moore. "I know that he’ll be back out there at some point this season, whether it’s this week, next week, whatever it is. And there’s zero doubt in my mind that he’s a competitor that wants to be out there with his teammates.”
Johnson is expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, so some began to speculate that the star defensive back might end his season to rehabilitate from injury and begin training for the draft process. Moore assured reporters that Johnson is not taking that route.
“He’ll for sure [play again] this season. We’ll see how it works out this week and what he can do. So we’ll just let the doctors handle that. . . . Will has no plan of just shutting it down or anything like that," said Moore.
Whether or not Johnson suits up against the Ducks remains to be seen. On offense, the Wolverines are most likely to play both Warren and Orji at quarterback throughout the game.
Oregon and Michigan will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
