Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Size, Noise of Michigan's 'Big House'
EUGENE- The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are gearing up to play in one of the most intense atmospheres in college football. The Ducks will be traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to take on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 12:30 p.m.
The Ducks are undefeated with an 8-0 record after blowing out the then-No. 20 ranked Illinois, 38-9, at home in Autzen Stadium. Despite Oregon’s success, Dan Lanning and his team are not focused on outside noise.
“I just don't think we’ve ever measured ourselves based on what other people think,” said Lanning during Monday’s press conference. “We have our own internal goals and our plan of what we want to be.”
Ahead of the upcoming matchup in the Big House, Oregon coach Dan Lanning discussed the game against Michigan. Despite being unranked, the Wolverines have a very talented roster, including five projected NFL first-round picks. Lanning also praised the team’s preparation and ability to step up with crucial players like Terrance Ferguson and Jordan Burch unavailable in previous games.
What Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Said Ahead of the No. 1 Oregon Ducks Upcoming Matchup at Michigan:
Lanning on Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant:
"Yeah, you watch them, they're getting their game records right. They're guys that you have to have a game plan for. 78 and 55 both, they make an impact, consistent in the game. They beat, you know, single blocks. So they're guys that you have to spend time and effort for. And, you know, anytime you have guys like that up front, it makes it easier to cover."
Lanning on Josiah Stewart:
“His power and twitch. Plays with power but also has speed and twitch and ability. Certainly not a finesse rusher. He plays it a certain way, but he’s a talented guy.”
Lanning on Colston Loveland:
"Yeah I mean he's versatile you know they lose him in a lot of different ways. He's the guy that you have to know where he's at on the field at all times. He's all over the place he can split out a wide out and deal with the best wide outs on the the field and then line up in the backfield or line up a tight end and be the best of that position, so he's a really talented player that they're going to find ways to use. he's an important piece of their offense."
Lanning on taking advantage of Michigan's run defense:
"Something were preparing for is the ability to be able to run the ball on a time like this. I think that's important when you play games like this. Thy've always been a very physical run game. They've always done a good job of running well and I think our offense and our team is most efficient when we have a good run game going. So, that'll be an important piece for us to try to figure out."
Lanning on the readiness of his players:
"Yeah, I think a lot of it's credit to our players not waiting for their moment to step up and stepping up and being prepared for their moment. You know, we've had a lot of guys that maybe they weren't going to be the guy that took a ton of reps at the beginning, and the reps have increased as their productions increased. And, you know, you say the beginning of every season. Like, I don't know if people realize what this guy's role might become, but we've had a lot of guys roles that have grown because of, you know, availability, you know, and being available, but also they were ready for those moments, when those moments came."
Lanning on the apparent fumble by illinois that was not reviewed:
"They ruled it forward progress."
Lanning on Will Johnson:
“He’s a great player. He has ball production. He gets in and out of breaks. He’s able to take away a side of the field so he’s definitely a guy that would make an impact.”
Lanning on the team's mindset:
“I don’t think we’ve ever measured ourself based on what other people think. That doesn’t necessarily change and we have our internal goals in our plan of what we want to be. At the beginning of every year everybody asks me what success looked like, to me it looks like us playing our best football at the end of the season. That’s our goal, is to put ourselves in position to play our best football and focus on the process not the result.”
Lanning on Davis Warren:
“Obviously (Alex) Orji played in the last game as well. It’s different based on who’s in the game. They’re both capable and they can win in different ways. But I think he played well in the last game and I think getting in a rhythm and finding some consistency is probably important for them. They both can beat you in different ways. They can throw the ball. Obviously they do a great job at establishing the run game and that’s something that (Orji) will bring in a little bit more as he comes in. But he’s also proven to have the ability to pass. You have to prepare for a little bit more when you have to go against a team like this. We’ve had longer weeks at times when we played Friday games; this is not one of those situations. It’s a matter of you making sure that you can be sound and simple for your guys but also creating some complicated looks for the opponent.”
Lanning on Michigan Stadium, "The Big House":
“First time. Heard it’s big. That’s one of the things that I think is exciting about being in this conference, is getting the opportunity to play at some historic places and this is certainly a historic place.”
Lanning on travel in the Big Ten:
"Traveling for games is not new. It’s not like we didn’t travel for games last year. But this is certainly longer distance and we’ll continue to adapt and prepare for it.”
Lanning on Justius Lowe:
“I’m really proud of more than anything, Justius when he first got here he was dinged up with some injuries and it kind of limited his ability to be on the field. We always felt like if he was a guy that was available he was going to be a guy that could make an impact. I think he’s probably had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder because he realized, ‘Hey, I haven’t been available.’ He’s playing tough. More than anything I’d tell you Justius Lowe is playing tough football. He’s become one of our best blockers in that room but he also runs really precise routes. He’s a guy you can lineup at any position and trust he’s going to do his job. I think he’s stepped up and grown every single year, every single week and become one of the guys that we all have a lot of faith in when he’s out there on the field.”
Lanning on the status of Terrance Ferguson on Jordan Burch:
“I think that we have guys that are questionable that are going to be practicing this week. Both of those guys were available to practice today but we’ll, again, put our players’ best interest in mind as we prepare for this week.”
Lanning on silent counts and snapping:
“We always prepare for it. We prepare for it in games or not in games that it will be necessary. It’s something we carry all the way through fall camp and you always have a plan based on if it’s something that’s necessary or not and assess it when you get there.”
Lanning on facing Michigan:
“We’re getting an opportunity to play the reigning national champions. In this conference it’s hard every single week. We know we’ll get their best. It’s exciting to have a chance - we got to play in some games that are fun for us so far this year and challenging. This will certainly be a challenge.”
Lanning on the status of JacQawn McRoy and Khamari Terrell:
“I think they’ll both be good.”
Lanning on Michigan's run game:
“More than anything they don’t go down on first contact. They’re guys that break tackles. They do a great job of winning at the point of attack. Their offensive line moves people. This is one of the better offensive lines that we’ve gone against, if not the best. They’re always adding extra hats, whether that’s another tight end, a fullback body types at times, they do a great job at getting extra hats at the point of attack.”
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson Return To Practice
MORE: Oregon Ducks Remain No. 1 in Big Ten Power Rankings: Penn State Jumps Ohio State
MORE: LA Chargers' Justin Herbert Defended by Bradley Bozeman After Dirty Play
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Makes NCAA History
MORE: Oregon Duck Mascot's Comical Minion Entrance Into Autzen Stadium
MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Release: All-White 'Warp Speed' Uniforms for Michigan Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Loud Autzen Stadium Earning Reputation In Big Ten
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Compares Marriage Proposal to Win vs. Ohio State