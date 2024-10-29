Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Reveals Preparation for Michigan's Davis Warren, Alex Orji
As the Oregon Ducks prepare to face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, the Ducks defense will have to prepare for multiple opposing quarterbacks. However, Michigan Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle announced his medical retirement on social media on Monday.
The 2023 Indiana Hoosiers transfer has played for the Wolverines in seven games over two seasons, ending his 2024 season with 30-50 on passing, 306 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. His seven years in college football have been marked by injuries, with Tuttle ending his career over his fifth concussion and a persisting arm injury.
Tuttle has been one of three quarterbacks to play for the Wolverines this season. Original starter Davis Warren was pulled three games into the season after throwing two interceptions against Texas and three interceptions against Arkansas State, and backup Alex Orji couldn’t execute when it came to completing passes. Tuttle was recently cleared from injury after being listed as “out” for Michigan’s win over Michigan State last weekend.
Now, the Wolverines are back to Warren, who started against the Spartans.
In his pregame weekly press conference, Oregon Ducks’ coach Dan Lanning broke down how the Ducks are navigating the constant shifting with Michigan’s quarterback, and why Orji is also a factor to consider in the pocket for the Wolverines.
“Yeah, and then obviously, Orji. They got him in the last game as well,” Lanning said. “So it's different based on who's in the game. They're both capable, and they can win in different ways, right? But I think [Warren] played well in the last game, and I think getting in a rhythm and find some consistency is probably important for them."
"[Warren and Orji] both can beat you in different ways," Lanning continued. "They can throw the ball. Obviously, they do a great job of establishing the run game, and that's something that [Orji] will bring in a little bit more as he comes in, but he's also proven to have the ability to pass. So you have to prepare for a little bit more when you have to go against a team like this.”
Not only does Oregon have to prepare for two options under center with Michigan’s unstable quarterback room, they also have to do so with less time than a previous week’s Friday scheduled game. Oregon coming from a Saturday beat down of Illinois 38-9 (Michigan lost to the Fighting Illini on the road 21-7, but this was with Tuttle at the helm), turning around for a long road trip to Ann Arbor is an added struggle without the quarterback questions.
“We've had some longer weeks at times when we play Friday games, this is not one of those situations. So it's a matter of you making sure that you can be sound and simple for your guys, but also create some complicated looks for the opponent,” Lanning said.
If there has ever been a “championship curse,” where a team reaches the absolute height of performance one year only to pay the price in a steep decline the next, it’s happening right now to the Michigan. After winning the NCAA National Championship title against the Washington Huskies, they’re currently 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten Conference. Starting the 2024 season at the No. 9 ranking on the AP Top 25 Poll, the Wolverines are currently nowhere to be found in the top 25.
Of course, this decline could be pointed to the departure of veteran coach Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving former offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore to pick up the pieces, or the twenty graduates and six transfers Michigan lost after achieving the title. Either way, this is certainly a building year for the Wolverines, and the Oregon Ducks look to capitalize in "The Big House" in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
Only time will tell how much playing time each quarterback will see for Michigan's offense. The Ducks kick off against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
