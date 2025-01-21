Where Will Five-Star Signee Na'Eem Offord Play On Oregon Ducks Defense?
The Oregon Ducks currently hold the No. 5 ranked recruiting class of 2025 with two five-star recruits, 17 four-stars, and one three star. As the 2025 class have already signed their commitment letters to the Ducks, many new flock members are expected to make their way to Eugene and map out their role in the Oregon program.
Heavily anticipated five-star cornerback signee Na'eem Offord also revealed the potential positions he'll play once he's an active Duck.
According to national recruiting analyst for Rivals and Yahoo Sports Sam Spiegelman, Offord will be taking on the roles of safety and nickelback at Oregon with some intention to have the new Duck be a kick-return specialist.
This announcement follows Offord's hot and cold performance during the Under Armour All American Game Week. During this showcase of top high school talent, Offord spoke about his recruitment to Oregon and why he signed with the Ducks after committing to the Ohio State Buckeyes and being heavily pursued by his home state team, the Auburn Tigers.
“At the end, they just recruited me the hardest. (Oregon coach Dan Lanning), he got a real good staff around him, a real good culture, a very good school, as you can see," Offord said.
"It was an extremely tough decision for me because, you know, I loved all three of them schools," Offord continued. "I visited all the schools multiple times. Yeah, you know, I mean, me being an in-state (Alabama) guy, it was kind of hard.”
A dual-sport athlete with track and field experience, his best-of-best warmups for the Under Armour All America Game caught the eye of 247 Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, who put the young cornerback potentially turned nickelback and safety at a first round future NFL Draft Pick. He also acknowledged that Offord would need help with an exterior position, which is probably why the versatile defenseman is being slotted for an interior defensive role in the backfield.
"Probably quicker than he is fast, but can find a top gear when given a runway. Still, might need an ally over the top if he’s operating from an outside posting," Ivins said in early January. "Could experience some lumps early on in college career, but has the type of clay that coaches want to mold for the long haul," Ivins said.
Offord is the No. 2 cornerback recruit and No. 11 recruit overall in the class of 2025 according to 247 Sports. Offord is also related to Oregon's most recent transfer portal pickup from Tulane; running back Makhi Hughes. Offord has claimed in previous Instagram stories that he had a hand in bringing his brother with him to the Ducks.
Offord is helping usher in a new era, and with a need for kick-return specialists after the departure of senior wide receiver Tez Johnson and wide receiver Traeshon Holden leaving a need for a new talent to assist returning wide receiver and kick-returner Evan Stewart.
"Enters college with valuable experience in both press-man and off-man coverage and isn’t one that’s afraid to mix it up with his hands," Ivin said about Offord's performance at the Under Armour All American Game Week. "Active eyes frequently put him in position to make plays as he’s quick to read and react and willing to take risks."
