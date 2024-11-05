Ducks Digest

National College Football Analyst Calls Oregon Ducks 'Most Complete Team' in Nation

The Oregon Ducks are on top of nearly every College Football ranking heading into Week 11. This includes analyst Joel Klatt’s rankings, and the national college football analyst called the Ducks 'the most complete team in the country.'

Cory Pappas

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt during the Michigan Wolverines game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are the unanimous No. 1 team in the country according to the AP Top 25 Poll. College football analyst Joel Klatt also has Oregon at the top of his rankings. 

Joel Klatt on Oregon Ducks: “The Most Complete Team in the Country”

The Oregon Ducks have a perfect 9-0 record in the 2024 season. The Ducks had a slow start to the season, barely beating Idaho and Boise State at home, but have since kicked it into full gear. Joel Klatt views Oregon as the best team in the country.

“They (Oregon) are No. 1 in my top ten. I think they are the most complete team in the country,” Klatt said. “They are the team that has answered the most questions…They can beat you in several different ways.”

Klatt has been especially impressed with Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel

“Dillon Gabriel continues to get better and better and better,” Klatt said. “If I had to label my five Heisman finalists, he’s certainly going to be one of those with the way that he is playing. He seems more comfortable every single game that I watch him play under Will Stein’s offense.”

Another reason for Oregon's undefeated record is their wide receiver room. The Ducks are loaded with weapons.

“I look at the combination of Evan Stewart, Traeshon Holden, and I know the injury is there with Tez Johnson. The catches that these guys make, the speed that they carry on the outside,” Klatt continued. “It is so difficult to defend these guys. They are ridiculous on the outside.”

Additionally, the Oregon offensive line, which struggled early on, has found a rhythm. All of this together makes them an extremely dangerous team that has its sights set on a national championship. 

“Their offensive line is playing well. Gabriel is a point guard,” Klatt said. “This is a great team folks.”

Oregon 9-0 for First Time Since 2012

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) rolls out to pass in the first half again
Coach Dan Lanning and his Oregon Ducks are 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since 2012. The Ducks have a golden opportunity to get into the College Football playoff for the first time since the inaugural playoff in 2015. Now, with the 12-team playoff, it would take a complete collapse down the stretch in the final three regular-season games to miss out.

Oregon will look to improve their record to 10-0 on Saturday when they host the Maryland Terrapins. Kickoff is set for 4 pm PST on the Big Ten Network at Autzen Stadium.

