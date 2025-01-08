More Confident in NFL Rookie Quarterback Bo Nix or Jayden Daniels? Wild Card Weekend
The Oregon Ducks 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will play at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. As for the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, he's also going on the road to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 5 p.m. PT.
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is more confident in Daniels than Nix heading into the National Football League's Wild Card weekend.
"I think Tampa plays way too soft on the perimeter... Jayden is a completion-centric, completion-driven quarterback."- ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky
Daniels led the Commanders to a 12-5 overall record and the No. 6 seed in the American Football Conference. Nix put the Broncos into the No. 7 and final playoff spot in the AFC after a 38-0 shutout win over divisional rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18.
Nix ended an eight-year playoff drought for Denver. He also broke the NFL record for touchdown passes at home by a rookie with 19. Los Angeles Chargers and fellow former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert previously held the record.
"Now playoff time starts, and our goal wasn't just to make the playoffs, even though it hadn't been done in a while."- Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix
In his rookie season, Daniels has thrown for 3,530 passing yards (No. 1 among rookies), 25 passing touchdowns (tied for No. 1 among rookies), nine interceptions ( No. 3most among rookies) on a 69.4 completion rate (No. 1 among rookies). He has a passer rating of 101.2 (No. 3 highest in NFL history among rookies) and a quarterback rating of 72.4 (No. 1 among rookies). On the ground, Daniels has ran for 864 rushing yards (No. 2 among rookies) and six rushing touchdowns (No. 2 among rookies).
As for Nix on the season, he has thrown for 3,454 passing yards (No. 2 among rookies), 25 passing touchdowns (tied for No. 1 among rookies), 12 interceptions (most among rookies) on a 65.1 completion rate (No. 3 among rookies). He has a passer rating of 89.2 and a quarterback rating of 54.1 (No. 1 among rookies). On the ground, Nix has ran for 383 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Both quarterbacks are in the running for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. According to FanDuel, Daniels is the favorite at -20000 and Oakland Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is in second at +2500. Nix is currently at the third best odds to win the honor at +10000.
