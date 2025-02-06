Which Teams Spent Most NIL On Recruiting? Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State
When Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) is a topic of conversation, chances are the Oregon Ducks are mentioned. Though the Early Signing Period cemented the future locations for most class of 2025 recruits, National Signing Day still sees some commitments from notable recruits. For this class, what is Oregon spending?
In a recent poll conducted by On3, several personnel staffers around the league were asked about the teams most competitive in NIL this year with anonymity. Those answers unveiled the Ducks were shelling out some major cash for their 2025 recruiting class.
When asked who was the biggest spender in the class of 2025, a Big 12 NIL Collective staffer, a Big Ten NIL Collective staffer, and an ACC Personnel Staffer named Oregon as one of the programs paying the most money to recruits. Texas, Ohio State, and Texas A&M were all also listed as heavy hitters for NIL this recruiting year.
"Oregon and Ohio State, they’re the biggest spenders regardless," said the Big Ten NIL Collective 1 representative to On3.
"Texas. Texas schools in general spent a shit ton of money," said the SEC Collective 1 representative to On3.
Texas finished with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class, Oregon's ranks No. 4 and Ohio State's ranks No. 5. Rounding out the top-five is No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama.
Starting this recruiting cycle, universities are allowed to share their athletic department revenues with varsity athletes. The current model proposed after the House v. NCAA lawsuit determines division one schools will be allowed to pay their athletes up to a tentative cap of $20.5 million per university, with that cap rising by an estimated $30 million per year for the following decade. That means instead of using funds and NIL groups, universities can directly pay their athletes or combine their NIL funding with payments from the university.
"The amount of times a recruit came back to the table to renegotiate or had a family member negotiate and agree to it, and all of a sudden they start comparing notes with teammates and want to hire an agent," said one Big Ten NIL Collective staffer to On3. "And then they want to renegotiate. … I don’t think the numbers are gonna go back down."
Another NIL Collective member from the Big 12 shared with On3 that revenue sharing from universities to players made some programs "frontloading their NIL budgets" before the revenue sharing went into effect. That same staffer also claims schools that spent a lot of revenue sharing are going to struggle during the next early signing period.
When it comes to recruiting a school's next up and coming quarterback, the responses from across the conferences indicated a range that starts at a minimum of $500,000 and can reach up to $3.5 million. However, most staffers and NIL Collective members interviewed put a typical quarterback recruit NIL offer at $1.5 - $2 million. 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who committed to the Michigan Wolverines, was pegged by the anonymous sources as the recruit who was paid this most in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
"A quarterback comp has jumped through the roof. You’re starting to see some big wide receiver numbers. It’s jumping everywhere," an anonymous Big Ten staffer told On3.
Finally, these insiders from across the nation were asked if recruits are asking for more amenities than ever before. The answer from the Big Ten NIL Collective shows the state of college football as it stands with a lack of regulation for NIL.
"College football has always been riddled with under-the-table, amenity-style payments, especially in the SEC family travel with auto and living stipends. But now that the numbers are so significant, you’re negotiating a top-line number, and it’s your decision on what to do with the money, no different than a professional football player. The asks are — they’re getting pretty out of control," the anonymous Big Ten NIL Collective member said to On3.
