Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith NFL Ready? Breaks Record vs. Oregon Ducks
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks' chance at securing the program’s first-ever national championship is over. The Ducks, who entered the Rose Bowl with a 13-0 record, fell 41-21 to a two-loss Ohio State program, which ended their season as well as the collegiate careers of various seniors on Oregon’s roster.
"There's disappointment," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "But I talked to the team about life in that locker room and how grateful I am for the opportunity to coach this team. I love these guys. And they put it all out on the field for us—blood, sweat, and tears."
Arguably the biggest difference maker for the Buckeyes was true freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith dominated Oregon’s secondary for the entirety of the game and was the ideal target for Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.
Smith finished the game with seven receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns, earning him a 94.6 grade from Pro Football Focus—the highest-graded playoff performance by a wide receiver in the Pro Football Focus College Era.
“He’s strong; he attacks the ball in the air as well as any receiver I’ve seen,” said Lanning of Smith after the game. “The guy’s NFL ready. He’s that talented; he’s very special.”
Ahead of the highly anticipated rematch between the Buckeyes and Ducks, Smith sent a warning to the Ducks, advising them not to play man coverage. He also discussed his development since the first meeting, when Oregon narrowly beat Ohio State 32-31.
“When we see man [coverage] against any of our receivers, we're going to take a shot down the field. So I'm just letting everybody know right now that if you play man Wednesday, we're taking a shot," Smith said.
"They're going to see a completely different player than the last time," said Smith. "Even [receivers] Coach [Brian] Hartline told me the other day that I'm a whole different player from the first time we played Oregon until now. It started with understanding the game plan and knowing what the defense is trying to do."
Following Smith’s first touchdown during the Rose Bowl, he officially became the all-time single-season receiving touchdown leader for a true freshman in the Big Ten.
Smith backed up everything he said ahead of the matchup during the game. The true freshman delivered an overpowering performance, taking full advantage of Oregon’s single coverage. Smith erupted for a 45-yard touchdown and a 43-yard touchdown in just the first 20 minutes of the matchup. Smith went on to score another touchdown and was named Offensive MVP of the Rose Bowl.
“He’s the best receiver in the country, and he showed that tonight,” said Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
Smith’s performance played a massive role in Ohio State’s success, helping his team advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals: The Cotton Bowl. Smith and the Buckeyes will now have to get past a top Texas defense.
Texas football is a top-three defensive team in the country, ranking No. 2 nationally in total defense. The Longhorns also rank No. 1 in scoring defense and are top 10 in first downs allowed, tackles for loss, and passing yards, making them a potentially dangerous opponent for the Buckeyes.
“I need Longhorn Nation to show out in Arlington. We're going to need everything we’ve got to try to win this game," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said via Eleven Warriors. "Clearly, we're massive underdogs. Nobody's going to give us a shot. So we're going to need all that we can to try to win this game.”
