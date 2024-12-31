What Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Said Before Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
For Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, his Hawaiian roots are close to his heart. As a kid growing up in Mililani, Hawaii, Gabriel admits he idolized former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota. Now, as the quarterback for the Ducks, Gabriel is faced with an interesting parallel.
Gabriel is the first Duck quarterback since his idol to bring the Oregon to a College Football Playoff appearance with the Ducks competing in the Rose Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the New Year. In fact, the Ducks made it to the playoffs in the Rose Bowl exactly 10 years after Mariota accomplished a similar feat in 2014.
Gabriel was watching that playoff run a decade ago.
“I do. I wouldn't say (I) envision it myself. Now that I'm here, it's crazy. I'm still shocked. But I think at a certain point, there's flashes and memories of watching him do what he did and now being able to go do it for myself, you appreciate that journey,” Gabriel said during the Rose Bowl media day.
It’s no secret Gabriel has consulted Mariota throughout his time at Oregon. Now, being the man in the arena, Gabriel is learning from his idol in a different way.
“I think now that I'm on the journey myself, I tend to look to him and his experiences and how he's been better from it, what he would change,” Gabriel said. “Just having that relationship is very special. Like I said, a lot of people, they don't have to do any of this, but he's understanding of the role that he plays and the leader he was, the trailblazer he was and is for growing athletes. I appreciate that and don't take it lightly because he doesn't have to do it but he does it out of the kindness of his heart because he knows I'm just a guy chasing my dream as well.”
With a 32-31 regular season win over Ohio State under the belt already, Gabriel has learned experience when entering this contest against Ohio State. During the two teams’ first meeting this season, Gabriel threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 32 yards and one touchdown.
“Yeah, I think just the way we've played thus far,” Gabriel said. “Watching what we've done and how we can get better, like I said, that past two weeks of self-scout, we were able to just -- whether it's looking inwards and trying to improve in different areas, and then also when it comes to opponent prep, using all that to our advantage and trying to be as prepared as we can.”
However, there are pros and cons in battling a team for a second time in a season. Gabriel highlighted that as well during his media day.
“Yeah, just playing each other once, I think once you have that environment together, then naturally there's proof of concept, I guess you could say, of being able to go back to it and look at to get better on. But I think there's pros and cons for both teams. I think that's just the situation we are in now,” Gabriel said.
A situation Gabriel could only dream of when he was a kid watching Mariota. Now as a six-year veteran of college football, leading Oregon on a historic 13-0 season, Gabriel is using his years of gathered expertise to potentially help the Ducks rally for a national title.
“As years go on, there's progression. There's improvement. There's evolution. I feel like I've had that chance. Not a lot of people get that chance at an opportunity, just the way college football is now, but I think there's something to it. I think there's something to patience and believing in a person and allowing them to flourish and grow, and I think it's kind of getting lost, and I think it's just the day and age of college football,” Gabriel said.
The Oregon Ducks face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day at 2 p.m. PT.
