Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks’ Tez Johnson NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos, Green Bay?

Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson was a key piece of Oregon's historic 2024 season and is expected to picked in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could Johnson's skillset make him a perfect fit for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers or Denver Broncos? Is there a chance that Johnson reunites with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, or will he run routes for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes?

Olivia Cleary

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE – Despite losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl, the Oregon Ducks had a historic 2024 season. In just the program's first season as a member of the Big Ten Conference, the Ducks went undefeated during the regular season and secured a conference championship after beating Penn State.

A large reason for Oregon’s success was the program’s explosive offense and extremely versatile receiving corps, headlined by senior receiver Tez Johnson.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) makes a catch in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) makes a catch in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Johnson had an outstanding final collegiate season in for Oregon. Despite missing almost three full games due to injury, Johnson caught 83 receptions for 898 yards and ten touchdowns.

After the season on Jan. 5, Johnson officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the question arises: when and where will the former Duck be drafted?

Tez Johnson is projected to be selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with an overall rank of 58th and a position rank of 10th among wide receivers, according to Bleacher Report.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) stiff arms Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy (7) on Saturday, Dec. 7
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) stiff arms Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy (7) on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier in the season, Johnson revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI’s Bri Amaranthus that his goal is to be the first Oregon receiver drafted in the first round in decades. However, his size could make reaching this goal slightly more difficult. Johnson stands at 5-10, 165 pounds, which may raise concerns for NFL teams about his ability to play through contact and win 50/50 balls against bigger and stronger defenders.

Johnson will most likely operate as a slot receiver in the NFL, with significant upside as a return specialist. He is a very quick and twitchy receiver, which will benefit him in the slot, working against linebackers and safeties. Johnson has also showcased just how dangerous he can be on special teams during the season. Against Boise State, Johnson took one play 85 yards to the end zone.

The Kansas City Chiefs have emerged as a possible destination for Johnson largely due to their explosive offensive system. Playing alongside Patrick Mahomes would significantly elevate Johnson's potential. Mahomes’ ability to extend plays and make off-schedule throws would create numerous opportunities for Johnson.

Additionally, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid has a proven track record of developing young talent and maximizing the potential of his players. Under Reid’s guidance, Johnson could further refine his skills and become a key contributor to the Chiefs’ offense and special teams.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shakes hands with fans after de
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) shakes hands with fans after defeating the Houston Texans in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Although the Chiefs could be a destination for Johnson, the franchise may avoid drafting him because wide receiver Xavier Worthy already fills a similar role on their team. Worthy stands an inch taller than Johnson at 5-11, 165 pounds, but the Chiefs receiver holds the NFL Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash at 4.21 seconds.

The Green Bay Packers are another franchise that could be eyeing Johnson. Green Bay needs more depth in its receiving corps to support quarterback Jordan Love’s development. Johnson’s ability to be a consistent slot receiver and contribute on special teams could make him a key target for the Packers.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) turns to look for an open receiver during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild car
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) turns to look for an open receiver during the first half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson has also been strongly linked to the Denver Broncos, largely due to his relationship with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Johnson was adopted by Nix’s family when he was 15 years old. The two were a dangerous duo at Oregon in 2023, and that connection has a chance to shine at the NFL level as well.

Although it’s unclear where Johnson may be drafted, one thing is certain: his speed, versatility, and playmaking ability make him an intriguing prospect for any NFL team. Whether it’s the Chiefs, Packers, Broncos, or another franchise, Johnson has the potential to make an impact on both offense and special teams in the professional ranks.

Olivia Cleary
OLIVIA CLEARY

Olivia Cleary, commonly known as Liv, is a fourth-year student at the University of Oregon. While pursuing a degree in journalism, Olivia has submersed herself in the world of Oregon athletics. Olivia is an intern within the athletic department. This role has provided her with a unique perspective as she has created relationships with staff, administrators, and student-athletes. Olivia is eager to share her insights and analysis on the Ducks and the broader world of college sports.

