Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Kansas State Wildcats Commit Linkon Cure Visiting Eugene?
The Oregon Ducks are still interested in Kansas State Wildcats 2025 five-star tight end commit Linkon Cure, and it appears the feeling is mutual.
Cure, a product of Goodland High School (Kansas), told On3's Max Torres that he scheduled a flight to Eugene for Saturday's game against the Maryland Terrapins but still isn't 100 percent sure if he wants to make the trip.
“I scheduled a flight but have 24hrs to truly decide if I want to do this," Cure told Torres, per the ScoopDuck message boards.
Cure originally committed to Kansas State on July 1. He was deciding among a final four that also included Oregon, Kansas and Texas A&M before choosing the Wildcats. The 6-6, 220-pound pass-catcher is the No. 2 tight end in the country, per 247Sports' player rankings. He also received offers from programs like Texas, USC, Miami, Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Colorado, Iowa State, Penn State, Tennessee, Oklahoma and many more.
Cure made an official visit to Oregon on June 14 before heading back to his home state to visit Kansas State on June 21. He also took OVs to Kansas (May 31) and Texas A&M (June 7).
Last season, he posted 42 catches for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns, but his accomplishments go far beyond the gridiron. Cure runs track and field while also playing competitively on the AAU circuit for basketball. As a sophomore, he was the Kansas 3A state champion for the 300-meter hurdles, per 247Sports' scouting report.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks said Cure has NFL upside and even compared him Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta.
Here's part of Brooks' scouting report for Cure:
"Uses speed-changing nuance as a route runner and gravitates toward space when available," Brooks wrote. "Combines strength with speed as a run-after-catch threat. Athletic enough to hurt defenses in the vertical game, while also providing a big-play threat in the screen/quick game. Advanced ball skills and corresponding tracking ability in the deep portion of the field. Excellent ball-winning consistency in contested situations, likely influenced by multi-sport background and excellent functional athleticism relative to size."
If the Ducks can somehow flip Cure, he'd help highlight an Oregon 2025 recruiting class that's led by five-star prospects like wide receiver Dakorien Moore and safety Trey McNutt. Joining them are four-stars such as cornerback Dorian Brew, running back Jordan Davison, linebacker Nasir Wyatt, athletes Brandon Finney and Dierre Hill, edge Matthew Johnson, offensive linemen Ziyare Addison and Douglas Utu, receiver Cooper Perry, and quarterback Akili Smith Jr.
