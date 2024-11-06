Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Dan Lanning Hints At Receiver Gary Bryant Jr. Return
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks hold their future in their hands. With three regular season games left, if the Ducks win out, they punch a ticket to the Big Ten Championship game in their first season in the Big Ten conference.
The four best-ranked conference champions receive first-round byes in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Currently, Oregon would have a bye and receive an automatic bid to the quarterfinals (the Rose Bowl is played on Jan. 15 p.m. PT.)
First up, the Ducks host the unranked Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 9 at 4 p.m. PT. Oregon and Maryland have never played each other and Ducks coach Dan Lanning is focused on the details.
"Plenty of details to clean up after today," Lanning said. "Great energy and enthusiasm, but the details matter. So we've got to get the focus right from that standpoint. Altogether, a good practice."
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that receiver Gary Bryant Jr. looks like he's in a position to help the team. This would be good timing considering Oregon will be without top-receiver Tez Johnson (shoulder) for a few weeks. Bryant suffered a leg injury in August and has not played yet this season for the Ducks. Lanning also discussed Oregon's offensive line rotation and what stands out about Maryland's passing game.
Here is everything Lanning said after Oregon's Wednesday practice before Maryland.
Starting right guard Marcus Harper Ieft the Michigan game with an injury. Lanning said he anticipates that Harper will return this season. Lanning on Oregon's offensive line:
"We'll figure out who gives us the best opportunity. We have multiple guys that can go out there and play winning football... I think true competitors are working to get better all the time, you know, regardless of the result. But it's about being ready for your opportunity... I want to play who gives us the best opportunity to have success. If that looks like a rotation, then it might. I mean, I don't know what that'll look like."
Lanning on Maryland's passing game:
"It's a great challenge for our secondary this week. Certainly they have multiple wide receivers that can go get the ball. They have tight ends that run like wide outs. They have a quarterback that delivers it well. So it's a great challenge for our guys."
Lanning on Gary Bryant Jr. returning to practice:
"Like I've always said, we're going to do what's best for our players and take care of our players. And when they're ready, we'll have them out there. And I know he wants to be out there. So right now he looks like he's in position to be able to help us."
Lanning on Bryce Boettcher:
"The way that this guy works every single day, the enthusiasm that he brings at practice, the desire to get better, the physicality that he brings, I think are all traits that you want in football... Yeah, just really the knowledge of the game, right? Football intelligence, the way that he's elevated himself to not just be a guy that can make tackles, but can make sure he's covering the right guy, be in the right spot, getting other people around him lined up."
Lanning on Matayo Uiagalelei:
"Probably the intensity that he plays with. You know, he's a gift, right? He's got a lot of talent, right, in the body of his. But the ability to take that and turn it into a guy that's a savage on the field is pretty impressive."
Lanning on Dontae Manning and Nikko Reed:
"Yeah, I mean, Dontae had one of his most impressive games this past game. You know, especially, you know, special teams, he was a beast. I think he really stuck out. You know, being able to hold up those guys at Gunner was really, really impressive. But just their mindset, the way they put the team first, and when they, you know, take care of business when they get their chance."
Lanning on his favorite thing about Oregon's defense:
"Probably just the fact that they play for each other and play together. I think that's an important trait for defense. They don't really care who gets the credit. They just want to go out there and have success and get a stop."
It is a momentous matchup for the undefeated Ducks, who have a chance to become 10-0 with a victory. Oregon has owned a 10-0 record only two times before, in 2012 and 2010.
