Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruiting Target Jireh Edwards Announces Commitment Date

The Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and Texas A&M Aggies are all finalists for five-star class of 2026 safety recruit Jireh Edwards. Will Dan Lanning be able to bring in another elite recruiting class?

Cory Pappas

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks are one of the finalists for five-star class of 2026 safety recruit Jireh Edwards. Edwards announced on Wednesday that he now has a commitment date set.

He told On3’s Hayes Fawcett he will be announcing his college commitment on July 5. The five teams he will choose between are the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and Texas A&M Aggies. 

Jireh Edwards Sets Commitment Date For July 5

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kic
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to Hayes Fawcett, this recruitment competition for Edwards is very much a “toss-up” right now. All six of these schools feel like they have a realistic shot to hear their name called when Edwards makes his decision on July 5. 

Jireh Edwards Player Profile

Jireh Edwards is a 6-2, 205 pound safety out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Edwards is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 safety in the class of 2026 per 247Sports composite. Edwards was evaluated by director of scouting Andrew Ivins back in January of 2025. 

“Punishing defender that should offer some alignment flexibility at his next stop as he can spin down into the box or patrol from the border,” Ivins said. “Triggers downhill in the snap of a finger and frequently arrives with violence. Comfortable crashing gaps, but is also effective in the alley as he uses sharp angles to get ball carriers on the ground.”

Ivins added that in addition to being an impact player at the college level, Edwards’s athleticism could also translate to the next level. 

“Will take some chances when defending the pass, but unsuspecting length can bail him out, Ivins said. “Overall, projects as an all-around defensive playmaker that can make an impact on Saturdays and then possibly Sundays with his athleticism. Likely to keep the tag of safety, but should really be viewed as a chess piece that can be moved all around.”

Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to players prior to facing the Penn State Nitta
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to players prior to facing the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

So far in the 2026 recruiting cycle for coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has received seven commitments. This includes four-star athlete Kendre Harrison, four-star running back ack Tradarian Ball, four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, three-star safety Xavier Lherisse, three-star defensive lineman Villami Moala, and three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk.

247Sports has this class ranked No. 27 in the country. That low of a ranking is unlikely to hold up as there are still many high-end recruits that the Ducks were in the pursuit of. Oregon hasn;t yet landed a five-star recruit, but they hope to change that in the coming weeks and months.

Dan Lanning has a good track record at Oregon when it comes to pulling in highly ranked recruiting class. The Ducks have had a top 10 class in each of the past three seasons.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

