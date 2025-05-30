Oregon Ducks 5-Star Recruiting Target Jireh Edwards Announces Commitment Date
The Oregon Ducks are one of the finalists for five-star class of 2026 safety recruit Jireh Edwards. Edwards announced on Wednesday that he now has a commitment date set.
He told On3’s Hayes Fawcett he will be announcing his college commitment on July 5. The five teams he will choose between are the Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and Texas A&M Aggies.
Jireh Edwards Sets Commitment Date For July 5
According to Hayes Fawcett, this recruitment competition for Edwards is very much a “toss-up” right now. All six of these schools feel like they have a realistic shot to hear their name called when Edwards makes his decision on July 5.
Jireh Edwards Player Profile
Jireh Edwards is a 6-2, 205 pound safety out of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Edwards is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 safety in the class of 2026 per 247Sports composite. Edwards was evaluated by director of scouting Andrew Ivins back in January of 2025.
“Punishing defender that should offer some alignment flexibility at his next stop as he can spin down into the box or patrol from the border,” Ivins said. “Triggers downhill in the snap of a finger and frequently arrives with violence. Comfortable crashing gaps, but is also effective in the alley as he uses sharp angles to get ball carriers on the ground.”
Ivins added that in addition to being an impact player at the college level, Edwards’s athleticism could also translate to the next level.
“Will take some chances when defending the pass, but unsuspecting length can bail him out, Ivins said. “Overall, projects as an all-around defensive playmaker that can make an impact on Saturdays and then possibly Sundays with his athleticism. Likely to keep the tag of safety, but should really be viewed as a chess piece that can be moved all around.”
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads At Cleveland Browns OTAs With Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose Commitment From 5-Star Richard Wesley in 2026 Recruiting Class
MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted To Start Rookie Quarterback NFL Week 10: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders?
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class
So far in the 2026 recruiting cycle for coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has received seven commitments. This includes four-star athlete Kendre Harrison, four-star running back ack Tradarian Ball, four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, four-star linebacker Tristan Phillips, three-star safety Xavier Lherisse, three-star defensive lineman Villami Moala, and three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk.
247Sports has this class ranked No. 27 in the country. That low of a ranking is unlikely to hold up as there are still many high-end recruits that the Ducks were in the pursuit of. Oregon hasn;t yet landed a five-star recruit, but they hope to change that in the coming weeks and months.
Dan Lanning has a good track record at Oregon when it comes to pulling in highly ranked recruiting class. The Ducks have had a top 10 class in each of the past three seasons.