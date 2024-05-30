Oregon Ducks Battling Big Ten Foes For Top Safety Recruit
The Oregon Ducks have heavily addressed the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 recruiting class and are now looking to add to their defense. Fortunately, coach Dan Lanning and staff are right in the mix for one of the best defensive backs in high school.
Per reports Thursday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Ducks are one of four finalists for 2025 four-star safety Kainoa Winston.
Winston, a native of Montgomery Village, MD, will choose between Oregon, Penn State, Michigan and North Carolina, as the Big Ten is clearly catching the eye of the Gonzaga College High School (Washington, D.C.) product.
Winston will officially begin his visit with the Ducks on Friday, June 14, which will come a week after his crucial Penn State visit. He already made an unofficial visit to State College, PA in January, but his familiarity with the program goes beyond just that.
Winston is cousins with Penn State starting safety Kevin Winston Jr., who was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season after posting a team-high 60 tackles along with two fumble recoveries, five pass breakups and an interception.
Time will tell if the cousins will team up on Penn State or face each other as foes in the new-look Big Ten.
Per 247Sports' rankings, Winston is the No. 3 safety in the 2025 class and No. 43 player overall.
Oregon's 2025 recruiting class currently has seven hard commits, but Lanning and staff have yet to add a defensive back. The class is highlighted by 4-star talents on offense like receivers Dallas Wilson, Cooper Perry, and Isaiah Mozee, along with quarterback Akili Smith Jr. and athlete Dierre Hill while linebacker Nasir Wyatt and edge Matthew Johnson represent the current defensive commits.
Smith Jr. has been one of best recruiters to Oregon. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal-caller, son of legendary former Oregon Duck and former NFL first-round draft pick Akili Smith, committed to Oregon in July 2023. Smith Jr. is vocal about recruiting the top talent to join him at Oregon, including the nation's No. 1 wide receiver Dakorien Moore.