Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Schools For Utah Transfer Safety

The Oregon Ducks have built a dominant defense throughout the last four seasons under defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. With Lupoi set to depart in the offseason to become the coach of the California Golden Bears, the Ducks look to improve their defense through the transfer portal.

The Ducks have targeted several defensive players in the portal, including Utah transfer safety Tao Johnson. The former Utes safety plans to visit Oregon and UCLA in the coming days, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Johnson has already taken visits to Ole Miss and Kentucky after entering the transfer portal on Jan. 2, after three seasons with the Utes.

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) in action during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

What Addition Of Johnson Would Mean For Oregon's Defense

Utah's Tao Johnson (15) celebrates a missed Oklahoma State field goal in the first half of the college football between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Utah Utes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 21, 2024. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Ducks expected to lose key players on defense in the offseason, the addition of Johnson would be a massive boost for Oregon heading into the 2026 season. In three seasons with Utah, Johnson has recorded 154 total tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble.

This season with the Utes, which included an 11-2 finish and a 44-22 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Las Vegas Bowl, Johnson was one of the top leaders on Utah's defense, collecting 51 total tackles and two interceptions.

MORE: Oregon Running Back Noah Whittington Injury Adds Another Test of Adversity

MORE: Oregon Fans Won't Like Dante Moore's New Projected NFL Team

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Peach Bowl Uniforms Make History

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Johnson isn’t the only transfer defensive player that the Ducks are currently targeting this offseason. Oregon has been actively pursuing Ohio State transfer cornerback Aaron Scott. The Buckeyes' cornerback was originally a finalist for Oregon out of high school as a 2024 four-star recruit, per 247Sports.

The Ducks currently have 14 players who have entered the transfer portal, per 247Sports, with five of them being on defense. The Ducks have several young players on defense who will complement Johnson well if he chooses to commit to play for Oregon next season. Oregon freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. is one of those players who will continue to make an impact on the Ducks’ defense next season.

Dan Lanning's Offseason Transfer Portal Approach

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In past seasons, coach Dan Lanning hasn’t been shy about improving his roster through the transfer portal. Last season, Oregon added four defenders in the transfer portal who made a major impact defensively for the Ducks this season, including cornerback Jadon Canady, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, and defensive backs Dillon Thieneman and Theran Johnson.

In his four seasons as coach, Lanning has built a dominant program with Oregon. Courtesy of that dominance, the Ducks lose several of their key players to the NFL Draft every year. This was the case last season and will again this year, where Oregon is set to lose several defensive starters to the NFL Draft.

Lanning’s willingness to recruit and add elite defensive talent in the transfer portal is one of the several reasons why the Ducks are among the top teams every year, and that is expected to be the case next season with or without the addition of Johnson to Oregon’s defensive secondary.

Recommended Articles