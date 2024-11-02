Oregon Ducks Benefiting From Questionable Officiating vs. Michigan Wolverines?
The Oregon Ducks took a 28-10 lead in the first half over the Michigan Wolverines in the Big House. The referees have not been too friendly to the home team.
Did Evan Stewart Catch That Touchdown?
The Oregon Ducks took a 7-0 on their opening drive after a 2-yard touchdown from quarterback Dillon Gabriel to wide receiver Evan Stewart on third and goal. Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington kicked the extra point right after to make the score 7-0.
After the extra point, multiple replays were shown of the touchdown. It appeared that the ball may have bounced on the ground while Stewart was attempting to haul it in. It was unclear if it bounced off his forearm or the ground, but many are surprised that the officials did not even review the play for longer.
As the half was winding down, Stewart made an incredible one-handed snag in the back of the endzone for a 34-yard touchdown. Unfortunately, Ducks offensive lineman Marcus Harper II was penalized for being an ineligible man downfield to wipe away the touchdown.
Stewart's highlight play did not count, but CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell asked Oregon coach Dan Lanning if it's the best catch he's ever seen.
"He does that in practice all the time, right? Not surprised one bit. He’s going to get another opportunity in the second half to get another one of those," said Lanning.
A few plays later, quarterback Dillon Gabriel took off and ran for a 23-yard touchdown to extend the Oregon lead to 28-10.
Noah Whittington Scores 2 First Half Touchdowns
With Oregon and Michigan tied at 7-7, following a 20-yard Terrance Ferguson reception to get the Ducks down to the Wolverines' 1-yard line, running back Noah Whittington lunged forward on first and goal to retake the lead. The play was looked at for a few minutes by replay review. There was not enough evidence to overturn the call. It seemed that Whittington was down before the ball crossed the plane, but the call on the field stood.
Later in the half, Whittington scored again on a 6-yard touchdown run. There was no controversy on that one.
Each of Oregons’ opening two scores was very questionable, and Wolverines fans are not happy. The Ducks have some massive calls going their way today which has helped aid their lead.
