Oregon Ducks Betting Odds: Double-Digit Favorites At Michigan

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will be on the road this week as they face the Michigan Wolverines at the Big House on Saturday. The Ducks open as two-touchdown favorites vs. Michigan.

Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden celebrates a touchdown by Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden celebrates a touchdown by Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks took down their second ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 26, when they defeated the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini 38-9.

Things don't get any easier for the Ducks as they face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, the reigning national champions. Although the Wolverines aren't having the best season, as they sit unranked and with a 5-3 record, they still present a good matchup for Oregon.

Despite traveling on the road to one of the tougher environments in the Big Ten, Oregon is a two-touchdown favorite against the Wolverines. According to ESPN BET, the Ducks opened as a -15.5 favorite but have since dropped to -14.5 spread.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Noah Whittington as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be another good matchup for Oregon, facing Michigan on the road, but can the Ducks cover the spread? The saying goes, "good teams win, great teams cover."

Another sportsbook, FanDuel, has the Ducks as a -14.5 favorite. The analytics also favor the Ducks. according to ESPN's Football Power Index, Oregon has a 77.8 percent chance of winning the game.

The Ducks are coming off one of their most impressive performances of the season, with their win over the Fighting Illini. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel kept his Heisman campaign alive with another stellar game. Gabriel threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a touchdown on the ground in the win. If Gabriel keeps coming up with big perofrmances against the best opponents on the Ducks' schedule, it should be enough to keep the Ducks as a double-digit favorite.

The Wolverines made a change at quarterback during the Michigan State game this past weekend. The original starting quarterback to begin the season, Davis Warren, was renamed the starter prior to the game vs. the Spartans.

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) makes a pass against Michigan State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Warren and the Wolverines did enough to hold off Michigan State, winning 24-17, but Oregon presents a whole new challenge. Michigan dropped their game vs. Illinois 21-7, the week prior to playing the Ducks, while Oregon knocked off the Fighting Illini by nearly 30 points.

It will be a big test for Warren as the Ducks' defense will easily be the best unit the Wolverines have faced to date. If Oregon jumps out to another double-digit lead in the first half like they did vs. Illinois, it could be a long day for the Michigan offense.

It will be one of the first true road tests for Oregon, however, as they took down the both, Ohio State and Illinois at Autzen.

The game will kickoff at 12:30 and will be broadcasted on CBS and Paramount Plus.

